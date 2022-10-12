ibex to Showcase CX Solutions for Utilities at the 25th Annual Chartwell EMACS Conference 

Set to Unveil SparkedHome.com Utility Marketplace Solution

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will be featuring its latest revenue-generating Beyond the Meter, customer service and customer experience (CX) solutions at the Chartwell EMACS Customer Experience Conference, October 17-20, 2022 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®.



ibex will also launch SparkedHome.com, its new utility marketplace solution designed to offer an array of products and services proven to appeal to all utility customer segments and drive the repeat traffic required for long-term success.

“We are excited to showcase our proven CX solutions and unveil SparkedHome.com to help utilities build lasting customer engagement and new revenue streams,” said Mark Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Products, ibex Digital. “In today’s turbulent economic environment, it is critical that utility companies innovate around new programs and technologies to go Beyond the Meter to engage and retain customers throughout their lifecycle. ibex leverages the expertise and insight gained through working with some of the world’s leading companies to deliver next-generation CX solutions for utilities of all sizes.”

Throughout the conference, ibex utility CX experts will be hosting workshops to share proven strategies on how to build Beyond the Meter solutions and implement customer outreach programs that generate revenue and drive retention.

To learn more about ibex's revolutionary CX solutions for utilities, stop by Booth #207 during EMACS or go to ibex.co.

About Chartwell

For 25 years, Chartwell has been helping Utilities improve customer experience, satisfaction, and operational efficiency. Chartwell collects and analyzes industry data to develop benchmarks, publish key insights, and identify best practices. Chartwell also provides opportunities for utility professionals to share groundbreaking ideas and work together to problem-solve.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

