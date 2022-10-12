Metaverse Market Statistics - A $678.80 Billion Industry Size by 2030; The Next Big Thing

Metaverse Industry Report published by Strategic Market Research confirms that the global market value is $47.48 billion in 2022, having a robust CAGR of 39.44%, and it is expected to surpass the value of $678.80 billion by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse is a digital environment that uses cutting-edge technologies to simulate the actual world. People can interact and create virtual communities by using a variety of avatars. Any organization can create its Metaverse. Artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cybernetics, digital identity models, 5G, edge computing, community and power platforms, and virtual reality are the significant technological forces behind the Metaverse.







Investments in the Metaverse industry are rising rapidly. Apart from gaming, many new applications are emerging. “Metaverse is generally thought to be just the immersive VR. However, MR will also play an important part in this industry. There are industries and applications that will use a mix of VR and AR based on requirements.” as stated by Amritesh Suman, Manager at Strategic Market Research.

“In the Metaverse ecosystem, VR/MR technology and Avatars will play the most important part. As most of the things are moving towards the virtual world, there are probabilities that in the coming future, one will be able to visit places, attend concerts, meet people and do much more by the help of Avatars.” Adds Amritesh Suman









Metaverse Market Insights:

By component, the hardware segment generated $16.58 billion in 2021.

In 2021, With USD 16.38 billion, the desktop segment accounted for the largest Metaverse market size.

In 2021, the virtual and augmented reality segments contributed approximately 36% of the market share in terms of technology.

With a CAGR of 40%, the asset marketplace segment is predicted to rise rapidly.

In 2021, the gaming segment registered the highest revenue share of greater than 27.17% based on application.

On the basis of end-user, the media and entertainment segment in 2021 held a significant share of more than 39% of the market.

Based on region, North America ruled the overall market with a remarkable revenue share of around 46% in 2021.





Factors accelerating the Metaverse Market growth :

The rising focus on the converging digital and physical world and the rise of blockchain and digital assets are expanding the overall growth of the market .

The increasing emphasis on connecting digital and physical worlds via the internet is the major factor spearheading the growth of the Global Metaverse Market. Metaverse created several computer-mediated virtual environments, such as virtual 3D, video conferencing, and social networks. Although temporary and detached, these virtual circumstances have brought about various degrees of digital change.





The rise of blockchain and digital assets is expected to propel the Global Metaverse Market forward. With the advent of a new, decentralized internet, there will be a greater emphasis on blockchain technology for the administration of transparent data. Blockchain enables efficient, secure data transfers, historical records, and decentralized control. The development of a secure and impartial metaverse depends heavily on the blockchain. The blockchain will play a significant role in the development of a safe and equitable metaverse.









Metaverse Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The Global Metaverse Market segmentation has been done on the basis of components, platform, technology, offering, application, end-user, and region.

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware





By Platform:

Headsets

Mobile

desktop





By Technology

Mixed Reality

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Blockchain

Internet of Things

Others





By Offering

Avatars

Financial Services

Asset Marketplace

Virtual Platforms

By Application

Online Shopping

Gaming

Content Creation & Social Media

Online Education

Virtual Goods

Advertising

Blockchain Operations

NFT

Payments

Edge Computing

Conferences





By End-User

Fashion

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Healthcare

Education

Military

Media and Entertainment

Customer Experience

By Region

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

South Korea

China

Rest of Asia Pacific





South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





Hardware components like extended reality gear, monitors, and AR/VR headsets are extensively used in metaverse technologies. The growing emphasis on offering products that provide a better consumer experience and allow more sustained user immersion among businesses positions the segment to grow with a sizeable metaverse market share. Furthermore, advances in AR and VR technology and accessories are significant factors accelerating the growth of the hardware segment.

As online gaming becomes more popular, desktops have become the main gateway into the metaverse. Virtual desktops are also becoming increasingly popular for use with VR devices. Additionally, the mobile platform will experience a steady growth from 2022 to 2030, owing to the increased use of smartphones.

Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Market size value in 2022 USD 47.48 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 678.80 billion Growth rate CAGR of approximately 39.44% The base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2022 - 2030) Segmentation By Components, By Platform, By Technology, By Offering, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region. By Components Hardware, Software, Services By Platform Desktop, Mobile, Headsets By Technology Metaverse in Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Internet of Things (IoT), Others By Offering Metaverse in Virtual Platforms, Asset Marketplaces, Avatars, Financial Services By End-Use Metaverse in Healthcare, Real Estate, Education, Military, Manufacturing, Social Media, Customer Experience, Digital Twin Operations, Advertising, Online Education, Entertainment, Virtual Goods, Technology, Edge Computing, Online Shopping, Content Creation, Conferences, Fashion, Blockchain Applications, Virtualisation Tools, Payments, NFT, Gaming By Region Asia0Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa Country Scope United States of America, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates Company Usability Profiles Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meta, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Roblox Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Globant, Queppelin, Alibaba Cloud, Netease, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc.

In 2021, the virtual and augmented reality segments contributed approximately 36% of the market share in terms of technology. The usage of 3D virtual surroundings in the metaverse gives a feeling of virtual presence. Technologies like Virtual and augmented reality are utilized to generate a sense of virtual presence. In the coming years, virtual reality, as well as augmented reality, are destined to be the most significant technology changes. This is a significant element that is projected to boost the metaverse market in the future.

With a CAGR of 40%, the asset marketplace segment is predicted to rise rapidly. It is due to the increased investments in Ethereum, bitcoin, NFTs, and other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, in 2021, the virtual platforms market category held the dominant market share. By building and maintaining realistic, digital three-dimensional simulations, surroundings, and settings, virtual platforms enable people and enterprises to create, connect, explore, and engage in a variety of activities.

In 2021, the gaming segment registered the highest revenue share of greater than 27.17% on the basis of application. It is due to the factors such as significant continuous developments and advancements by developers and a growing emphasis on enhancing immersion and creating more realistic games. Online gaming worlds such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and Roblox contain metaverse implications.

Top Metaverse Platforms to Watch

Platform Function Key Player Roblox Metaverse in gaming Roblox Corporation Facebook Metaverse Metaverse in social media Meta, Inc. Fortnite Metaverse Metaverse in gaming Epic Games Ominverse - Nvidia Metaverse Metaverse in digital twin operations Nvidia Corporation Microsoft Metaverse Metaverse in mixed reality Microsoft Corporation Decentraland Metaverse virtual land Decentraland Foundation, community Illuvium Metaverse in gaming Illuvium Metaverse Minute – Unity Metaverse Metaverse in digital twin operations Unity

On the basis of end-user, the media and entertainment segment in 2021 held a significant share of more than 39% of the market. The segment aims to strengthen social relations among participants. Companies are also adopting the idea of a metaverse in order to benefit the entertainment industry by enhancing products like world-building, immersive storytelling and fostering fan invention. Furthermore, the aerospace and defense industries will likely benefit from metaverse technology during the forecast period. This technology allows them to practice in a virtual world, which helps them get ready for an actual crisis.

On the basis of region, North America ruled the overall market with a robust revenue share of approximately 46% in 2021. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on the converging physical and digital world, the presence of major companies, and the increasing importance of the metaverse in the education sector are expected to stimulate the growth of this region's market in the coming years. However, the Asia-Pacific region had the fastest growth rate because of the region's extensive use of metaverse platforms in the gaming, entertainment, and social segment.





Key players Covered in the Metaverse Industry Report :

Globant

Magic Leap, Inc

Netease, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Roblox Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Meta, Inc.

Tencent holdings Ltd.

Alphabet, Inc.

Queppelin





Recent Developments

On October 2022, Multiverse Labs which is an artificial intelligence ecosystem, established a new metaverse city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to boost the region's tourism business. The virtual city will benefit the local tourism economy and may generate new metaverse jobs.





On October 2022, IndiGG announced a partnership with Metaverse Magna (MVM) to promote blockchain-based gaming throughout the Indian subcontinent and Africa. Through this collaboration, players from both communities can share in-game assets.





On September 2022, Starbucks announced its entry into the metaverse. Starbucks Odyssey, a Web3, will be launched in late 2022, allowing Starbucks Rewards members to buy and exchange collectible limited edition NFTs in order to unlock new rewards, perks and complete interactive activities just to earn the NFT digital badges which is also known as "journey stamps."





