Honey Market Size worth USD 8,521 MN by 2021, [+Key Strategies and Developments] Regional Segment by 2031 - Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global honey market was USD 8,521 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.

The market is driven by a high demand for healthy food products. People are becoming more conscious of the health benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

The rising health concerns following the COVID-19 epidemic could prove to be a game changer for the honey industry. The product's antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal qualities are being appreciated and accepted more widely as an effective treatment for acute throat infection in corona-infected people.

Honey Market: Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural Sweeteners to play a Major Role in Product Growth

Because of its many health-benefiting qualities, honey is being increasingly promoted as a great substitute for traditional sugar. To reduce the consumption of refined sugar, health-conscious consumers are including natural sweeteners in their diets to help prevent obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other related conditions. It is a great sweetener choice because it has many important minerals and vitamins, as well as antibacterial and antioxidant properties. The market growth rate is also positively affected by the product's long shelf life and affordability.

Supporting Market Growth by Increasing the Utilization of the Product in Drug Manufacturing

Honey is rich in minerals, amino acids and enzymes. This makes it a popular choice for pharmaceutical companies. Because of its antibacterial and demulcent properties, honey has become a popular ingredient in cough syrups. This is one reason for the growth of the global market. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine that uses honey as a major ingredient. Honey plays a significant role in treating many diseases and conditions, including sore throats, insomnia, stomach problems, and skin-related issues. The Ayurveda medical method has enjoyed worldwide popularity in the COVID-19 era after the pandemic. It is effective and has very few side effects.

Honey Market: Restraints

Growing Adulteration of Product to Hamper Market Development

Adulteration and fraud have become a major problem in the market, affecting item costs and negatively affecting market growth. According to the U.S. Pharmacopeia’s Food Fraud database (which helps industry and regulators reduce risk of food spoilage), it is the third most commonly used nourishment for adulteration, after olive oil and milk. There are few benefits to excellent, unadulterated items makers due to the large stock of contaminated products in the local and global business sectors. Market development will be impeded by the availability of maple syrup and stevia as well as their rapid reception by customers.

Honey Market Key Trends:

India's market is being positively influenced by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Manufacturers have lucrative growth opportunities due to the increasing demand for immune-boosting and health-improving goods. Honey sales are also rising due to honey being used in home remedies. The market is also growing due to scientific validation of honey's medicinal properties and increased use in the formulation of medicines for acute throat infections and cough. Leading players are also focusing on new product launches, which is driving market growth. The Government of India (GoI), is also introducing mentoring and training services to help farmers learn the most recent beekeeping techniques. The market is also being stimulated by the growth of organized distribution channels such as general stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. The market will be further driven by the increasing investment of key players in research-and-development (R&D), activities to improve extraction processes.

Key Market Players:

Beeyond the Hive

Barkman Honey LLC

Dabur India Ltd.

Capilano Honey Ltd.

New Zealand Honey Co.

Streamland Biological Technology Ltd.

Oha Honey LP

Billy Bee Honey Products

Comvita Ltd.

Gold Honey Inc.

Honey Limited

Dutch Gold Honey Inc.

Comvita Food Ltd.

Comvita China Ltd.

Other Key Players

By Processing

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

