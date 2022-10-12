Amino Acid Market is Anticipated To Close On Revenues Worth Over USD 45.03 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

The research report estimates the market size, share, key vendors, revenue, product demand, sales size, cost structure, and new development in the market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the amino acid market is expected to grow from USD 23.12 billion in 2020 to USD 45.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Amino acids are known as the "building blocks of proteins" because they play an essential function in the human body. They are required for several critical activities like hormone production and protein synthesis, among others. Amino acids are organic compounds with a variable side chain composed of carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen. The human body needs 20 different amino acids to grow appropriately. Several variables determine whether amino acids are essential, conditionally essential, or nonessential. Essential amino acids are amino acids that the human body cannot generate on its own. They must be brought in by food from the outside. All nine necessary amino acids may be found in a variety of dietary items. Meat, fish, poultry items such as eggs, and dairy products such as milk and paneer are among them. These foods must be consumed to meet our body's amino acid requirements. For example, Soy, quinoa, and buckwheat are plant-based foods containing all nine necessary amino acids. As a result, they provide a complete protein supply for the human body. Some plant-based protein sources, such as nuts and beans, are incomplete because they lack all of the necessary essential amino acids. If someone solely eats a plant-based diet, They may obtain all of the essential amino acids by ingesting a variety of plant proteins daily.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419956/request-sample

Taking foods containing amino acids has a variety of health advantages. By decreasing depressive symptoms, it helps to enhance sleep and happiness. It can also assist in improving workout performance. It aids in the prevention of muscle loss that occurs as a result of long-term sickness and bed rest. It may also help you lose weight. There may be some disadvantages to using amino acid supplements, in addition to these advantages. If used during or after surgery, it may cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate. In certain circumstances, it may cause discomfort, nausea, or a headache.

Acid producers and manufacturers are becoming more aware of ways and tactics to deal with the problem due to COVID-19. As the market grows more stable, this is expected to increase demand for amino acid additions.

Key players operating in the amino acid market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMINO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc. To earn a significant market share in the amino acid market, the key players now focus on adopting product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In November 2017, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. announced the purchase of Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc., with a majority stake held by its subsidiary "Ajinomoto North America." This acquisition will allow Ajinomoto Co. Inc. to join the medical industry and create its unique ingredients.

L-glutamate segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.71% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the amino acid market is segmented into L-glutamate, Lysine, Tryptophan. The L-glutamate product segment dominated the amino acid market and held the largest market share of 42.71% in 2020. L-glutamate, commonly known as l-glutamic acid, is an amino acid that is not required for life. It's widely utilized as a dietary supplement, taste enhancer, feed additive, and an intermediary in producing organic compounds. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), commonly known as seasoning salt, is a sodium salt of l-glutamate widely used to increase food palatability in the food and beverage industry. Increased demand for processed food products and increasing product penetration in animal feed are projected to boost product demand.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/amino-acid-market-by-product-l-glutamate-lysine-tryptophan-419956.html

L-glutamate segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.29% in the year 2020

On the basis of source, the amino acid market is segmented into plant-based and animal-based. The plant-based source segment dominated the amino acid market and held the largest market share of 59.29% in 2020. Soybeans, wheat, corn, potatoes, and peas are all plant sources. Soybean is currently being used to commercialize the product because of its high consumption and large-scale production. However, it is well recognized that soybean processing affects amino acid concentration, which is a significant issue when obtaining raw materials. As consumer awareness of natural and organic goods develops, plant-based amino acids' worldwide production and consumption is expected to rise.

Regional Segment of Amino Acid Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the amino acid market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific dominated the amino acids reuse market with 41.67% in 2020, followed by Europe. As the region's output of amino acids rises and exports of feed additives from developing countries like China and Japan rise, the regional market will grow due to increasing consumer spending, the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, and the expansion of end-use businesses such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. Amino acids are primarily utilized to treat liver and cardiovascular disorders and prevent muscle fatigue and breakdown. Meat consumption has increased in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy during the previous few years. The rising use of animal feed additives containing a proportionate number of essential amino acids like lysine, methionine, and threonine for boosting animal growth performance is expected to drive the European regional market.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419956

About the report:

The amino acid market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

Contact Us