Mobile Phone Insurance Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13.7% through 2020-2028

Mobile Insurance Market

Mobile Insurance Market Size 2022

Mobile Insurance Market was valued at more than USD 24.5 Billion. It is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Insurance Market was valued at more than USD 24.5 Billion. Over the forecast period, market growth will be driven by increased incidents like accidental damage, device malfunction, theft, virus infections, and phone thefts. Customers are now looking for ways to protect their mobile phones by adopting mobile phone coverage policies. Consumers can avoid expensive replacement costs by purchasing mobile phone insurance. A mobile phone policy includes protection against physical damage, loss, theft, data protection, and internal coverage failure.

Growing Demand:

Market growth is also expected to be aided by increasing smartphone usage and mobile applications. Market growth is expected to be aided by a convenient claim service. Mobile phone insurance prevents expensive replacement costs due to loss or damage to mobile phones. Mobile phone insurance usually covers damage such as theft protection, physical and digital damage, and cyber-threat defense. This will encourage customers to purchase such insurance policies during the forecast period.

Get a sample report to get a comprehensive insight @: https://market.us/report/mobile-phone-insurance-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors:

The increasing number of theft cases and rising costs drive the global smartphone insurance market. Mobile insurance has experienced rapid growth because of the growing awareness of the benefits of smartphone protection.

International collaborations between insurance regulators and mobile phone manufacturers drive the market. Insurers are improving their policies, including data protection, recovery features, and consumer support as they claim their insurance. The mobile phone insurance market is driven by multichannel communication, direct-to-consumer insurance assistance, and online transaction platforms. The market is driven by rising demand for data and virus protection plans, improving accessibility through improved distribution networks, and rising demand for premium smartphones.

Restraining Factors:

Market growth can be impeded by factors such as the high price of mobile phones and the unclear terms and conditions regarding insurance policies. Growing demand from insurance types for theft and loss due to increased theft of devices is creating an opportunity to fuel the growth of the mobile insurance market. Phone insurance policies should be considered due to the rising cost of smartphones and the risk of device damage.

Market Key Trends:

These are market key trends that include increased competition and continuous innovation.

For Instant Purchase: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=12793

Key Market Players included in the report:

AIG
Apple
AXA
Asurion
Assurant
Hollard Group
Chubb (ACE)
SoftBank
Allianz Insurance
AmTrust
Aviva
Key Market Segments:
Type
Wireless Carrier
Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers
Other Channels
Application
Physical Damage
Theft & Loss
Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. How has the global market for mobile phone insurance performed thus far, and what is its potential performance in the future?
2. What are the leading regional markets of the global mobile insurance industry?
3. What is the effect of COVID-19 on the global mobile phone insurance market?
4. What is the impact of distribution channels on the market's breakup?
5. What does it mean for the market to be dissolved based on the end user?
6. What are the major driving factors and challenges to the global mobile phone insurance market?
7. What is the global structure of the mobile phone insurance industry, and who are its key players?
8. What is the level of competition in the global industry for mobile phone insurance?
9. What are the profit margins for the global mobile phone insurance market?

Read Our Trending as well as Demanding Reports:

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market 2022 Challenges and Different Key Players with Future Scope up to 2031 https://market.us/report/mobile-phone-insurance-ecosystem-market/

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Impact of Covid-19 with Business Performance, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2031 https://market.us/report/intelligent-virtual-assistant-market/

Global Point-of-Sale Software Market is Booming Worldwide with International Players by 2031
https://market.us/report/point-of-sale-software-market/

Global Device-as-a-Service Market Report Entails a Detailed Quantitative Analysis By 2031
https://market.us/report/device-as-a-service-market/

Global Robotic Wheelchair Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth by 2031 | Covid-19 Impact
https://market.us/report/robotic-wheelchairs-market/

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team - Market.us
Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States
Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)
Email: inquiry@market.us

Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13.7% through 2020-2028

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Digital Manufacturing Software Market Rises at 18.96% CAGR, spurred by Expansion of Software Industry, Says Market.us
Global LED Light Engine Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 13.7% by 2027
Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic Market to Record a CAGR of 8.9% | Aerospace and Defense to be Largest Revenue-Generating
View All Stories From This Author