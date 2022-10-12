Erebus Haunted Attraction Launches Erebus “Fun Without Fear” Weekend Tours
Erebus tours offer a chance for guests to see the sets, scenes, sounds and illusions that have made Erebus famous. Nearly a 1/4 mile labrynth winding through four floors of fright. Do you have what it takes to make it throug
Weekend matinees offer No Actor-No Scare tours to see the sets, sounds, and illusions that have made Erebus one of the top haunted attractions in the world
For years, people have told us they’ve heard our commercials, seen our spotlights and billboards, and want to experience Erebus without fear and see what happens without the scare.”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wondered what goes on inside the scenes at one of the world’s most famous haunted attractions? Erebus Haunted Attraction today announced the launch of a series of limited-capacity family-friendly no-scare weekend matinee tours called Erebus “fun without fear”.
— Ed Terebus
For the first time ever, guests will receive a non-scary view of the scenes, sounds, illusions, and artistic development that create spine-tingling chills, thrills, and the fright-fest of electrifying hair-raising, skin-crawling sensory assaults that have made Erebus famous. Guests will receive a no-scare tour exploring Erebus’ indoor, half-mile four-story labyrinth.
“Erebus is known for its intensity and size, where creatures grab you, bite you, attack you and then bury you alive. We’ve had haunted house operators from across the state and around the globe travel to Erebus for a look at our set design, animatronics, illusions, and special effects. Over the years, we’ve had people tell us they’ve heard our commercials, seen our spotlights and billboards, and want to experience Erebus without fear and see what happens without the scare. Now, for the first time ever, we’re making that opportunity available to the public on specific weekend days through the end of October,” stated Erebus co-owner Ed Terebus.
No Actor tours will take place on October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.hauntedpontiac.com for $15 each plus a $3.99 service fee.
Interested in Erebus with all the scares, chills, and thrills?
New this year: Alien Attack on Area 51, Torched Earth, and the Erebus Time Machine.
Alien Attack on Area 51 – Aliens secretly hidden away from the public eye and the subjects of decades of gruesome scientific experiments have escaped the highly classified top-secret compound Area 51 to Erebus to complete their mission…total destruction.
Torched Earth – The Aliens have wreaked destruction and war on Erebus and all who dare pass through its doors. Do you dare to traverse the Torched Earth littered and filled with the aftermath of the ongoing war with the aliens?
Erebus Time Machine - The time portals are open, but the portals work both ways! Recent reports talk about telekinetic beings crossing over into our world, and their mind-control powers are wreaking havoc! This power can’t be seen, but you will feel it! You may scream, laugh, cry or even run, but the Erebus Time Machine will get into your mind!
An Actual Haunted House - Erebus is an actual haunted house, with supporting evidence from multiple investigative paranormal teams! Don’t believe us; check out My Ghost Story Ep. 63!
Special Promotions and opportunities to win tickets and SWAG:
• One-Chip Challenge - Erebus is hosting the one-chip challenge for the chance for all participants to win VIP tickets and t-shirts. Date TBD
• Top 200 - Erebus is offering free T-shirts for the first 200 customers or the first hour whichever comes first. No other coupon or discount can be applied
• Erebus Around Town - Team Erebus is watching over Metro Detroit! Get caught wearing Erebus gear for a chance to win Erebus tickets for this season
• Screamer of the Week- Erebus will be secretly filming throughout the haunted attraction. Every week, we will pick the best SCREAM out of that footage and will post it on social media on Wednesday. The winning screamer will have 48 hours to claim their prize package. A $592 value, the prize package includes 4 Erebus escape tickets, 4 sweatshirts, 4 t-shirts, 4 shot glasses, 4 pairs of theatrical contacts, and a personalized Erebus Photo and frame.
For more information about Erebus Haunted Attraction, please visit www.HauntedPontiac.com, call 248-332-7884, and like us on Facebook. Erebus Haunted Attraction October dates are 12-16, 18-31; and November 4 and 5. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. All tickets, including Speed Pass, are available online at https://hauntedpontiac.com/. General Admission and VIP are also available onsite.
About Erebus Haunted Attraction:
Year after year, Erebus 4-Story Haunted Attraction tops lists as one of the world’s scariest and top haunted attractions, including being named the number one haunted attraction in the United States in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, Erebus is Michigan’s largest haunted attraction and the former holder of the Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted house from 2005 through 2009.
Owners Edward and James Terebus have spent nearly four decades plotting terror to keep you up at night. Opened in 2000, Ed and Jim Terebus have built Erebus into an empire of fear in downtown Pontiac. Named after the Greek god of primordial darkness, Erebus is a four-story playground for your mind. With a staff working year-round, Erebus Haunted Attraction’s engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses.
Adrienne Lenhoff
Buzzphoria Public Relations
email us here