Data Center Liquid Cooling Market will Exhibit the Highest Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20% by 2028

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is expected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2020 to USD 8.51 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Market growth is driven by a number of factors like global demand for green data centers is on the rise; submerged data centers are gradually becoming more prevalent; cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are all becoming more popular; mega data centers are becoming more common, and colocation becoming more popular; environmental and energy restrictions are getting quite strict; server and chip density will rise exponentially in the post-pandemic. Furthermore, the demand for efficient cooling and heat management solutions for high-density computer and blade servers is expected to drive the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. However, high initial and ongoing costs, as well as the need for specialized infrastructure, are likely to hinder the growth of the data center liquid cooling market.

Liquid cooling in data centers is based on the idea of liquid submersion technology. Data centers consume more power and, as a result, generate more heat; to reduce this heat, data center liquid cooling methods are employed. Liquid cooling solutions are used to chill the air within most data centers. The liquid is pumped into a Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) or Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) device. The expansion of the data center liquid cooling industry is fueled by the uniform and active cooling of high thermal energy.

The rising power and cooling needs of contemporary equipment is a significant driver for the data center liquid cooling market. Another factor driving the data center liquid cooling market is the high heat load within many data centers, which makes it difficult to justify the acquisition of additional equipment, limiting company development and growth. The need for data center liquid cooling is also being boosted by the need for heat management systems and efficient cooling for high-density desktop and blade servers. The data center liquid cooling market is expected to increase as improved engineering coolants are used to provide cooling with a lower carbon footprint. Liquids are superior conductors of heat energy because they are denser than air and provide an effective cooling medium. This increases the requirement for liquid cooling in data centers. However, like electricity, the liquid is both conductive and corrosive, and any penetration in the data center liquid cooling system may be disastrous for the facility and equipment. This is a significant problem in the data center liquid cooling market.

Key players operating in Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market include Allied Control (Hong Kong), Asetek (Denmark), Aspen Systems (US), Asperitas (Netherland), Aquila Group (US), Chilldyne (US), Cooler Master Co (China), CoolIT Systems (Canada), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Iceotope (UK), Midas Green Technologies (US), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), Submer (Spain), and Liqit.io (Ukraine)

The solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.8% in the year 2020

Based on components, the global data center liquid cooling market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is further divided into immersive liquid cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling sub-segment. The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. The solution segment held the largest market share of 65.8% in the year 2020, owing to their usefulness for high-density cooling. Liquid cooling in data centers can take several forms, including sealed plates atop processors, liquid compressor to cool air, or immersion in particularly designed fluids for cooling. Major manufacturers offer a variety of liquid cooling systems, while niche and developing vendors offer specialized and emerging liquid cooling solutions.

The enterprise segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of more than 30% in the year 2020

Based on application, the global data center liquid cooling market is segmented into enterprise, cloud service providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers, telecom service providers. The enterprise segment is further divided into BFSI, government, manufacturing, healthcare, IT-enabled services (ITeS). The enterprise segment holds the largest market share of more than 30% in the year 2020, as they need data centers to store mission-critical data to run their businesses efficiently. To run their businesses efficiently, companies need data centers to store mission-critical data. Datacenter infrastructures are being built up by various companies for data management and centralizing an organization's IT infrastructure. Liquid cooling systems are preferred by businesses, which can be related to customers' growing IT demands.

Regional Segment of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of more than 45% in the year 2020. Owing to the fast growth in demand and use of cloud-based computing in the United States, data centers are springing up all across the country, pushing the use of data center liquid cooling. Because of its superior efficiency and economic viability, liquid cooling is often favored over traditional air cooling. Several digital giants, such as Facebook and Apple, are headquartered in the United States, where Big Data is rapidly rising; additionally, corporations are developing new ways to expand their data centers. Furthermore, a few states in the United States are providing tax incentives to data centers.

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

