Viral SEO helps agencies rank higher in SERP

The importance of specialized directories to rank higher in SERP
Specialized directories are essential for SEO Agencies to rank higher in SERP. Among others, Viral SEO plays an important role.
Specialized directories are a critical part of building an online foundation. You can ensure you create links with high-quality websites by researching the domain authority for each website you work with. This can be done with tools like Ahrefs or Semrush.
SEO's primary goal is to increase your website's search engine result pages (SERPs). The local SEO strategy encompasses several strategies that will increase your business's visibility when you search for your area in search results.
SERPs is the acronym for search engine results pages. It is Google's response to a user's search query. For example, if you type Top SEO agencies in Europe, the best directories come up as results on the first page of Google, such as Clutch, Good Firms and Viral SEO.
Online directories are crucial to the success and growth of any business. They provide visibility that is much easier to attain or costs significantly less to purchase.
How much do directories help SEO?
The directories help SEO in different ways, up to a certain extent. A website included in a high-quality web directory can increase its authority, enlarge its backlink profile, but also grow its chances of getting leads.
Some web directories are well-indexed search engines. This can make a website more visible through backlinks by including it in these directories.
This is crucial for SEO as they can help websites rank higher in search engine results. A website with more backlinks will usually rank higher in search engine results.
Many genuine web directories will also include a description of your website. This can help you increase your site's visibility to potential customers.
How to choose a web directory for your SEO Agency
SEO Agencies use specialized directories to rank higher in SERPs, but to determine which one is the best for you?
You can check the website directory to see which websites are included. A high-quality guide will list many sites.
Also, you can verify if search engines index the directory. A well-indexed web director will rank highly in SERPs for SEO-related keywords.
Getting listed on a good online directory can help improve your rankings in local searches, especially if you've added features such as locations or even maps to your directory listing.
When you select a directory for your business, you should:
• Research the directory – find if the users trust it, read the reviews and find out how important and known is that particular company. If you can't find much information and has no background, then a link from then won't help your SEO much.
• Check who is already listed– you can measure if that directory is good for you by checking the other businesses listed there. When you look at the listings, look for the type of companies and their size. What services do they offer, and who are their customers? In this way, you will have an overview of that directory and tell if it will make a difference in the listing of your business there.
• Check what businesses are accepted - Look at the sign-up process and search for any vetting processes they use. Search engines will not rate these websites highly if the directory takes everyone automatically. If they thoroughly review each business before they allow them to be listed, then you have a high-quality directory.
If you want to rank higher in SERPs, then you one of the best options is Viral SEO.
Here are the advantages of having your agency ranked in Viral SEO:
Advantages of having your SEO agency ranked in Viral SEO
- The top ranks for keywords that attract not only traffic but leads - "European SEO Agencies", "top European Seo Agencies", "best European SEO Agencies", "Top SEO Agencies Europe", and "Best SEO Agencies Europe".
Also, our top ranks for national searches, such as "SEO agencies Lithuania", "SEO agencies Romania", "SEO agencies Belgium", "SEO agencies Bulgaria", "SEO agencies Hungary", and so on.
- It strengthens the site's authority through do-follow backlinks
The do-follow backlinks are vital to boost your website's ranking in search engines. By being part of our Top, you will gain backlinks that will improve your overall SEO performance. The do-follow backlink helps increase your audience because the clients reading the Top will be redirected to your website. The DR of our Top is above 50, while the page authority is above 30, indicating a higher chance of ranking your website in search engine results if enlisting with us.
- .org TLD, which offers diversity in terms of backlink profile
As it is known, the TLD (top-level domain) is that part of a URL that comes right after the first dot in the domain name. There are various TLD, including .com, .org, .net, .edu or .gov. The TLD helps the website increase its popularity, which Viral SEO wants to offer you.
The .org TLD is perceived as stronger and more credible, and the .org domain extension is more efficient regarding SEO.
- Affordable annual subscription - EUR 100 per listing
To be part of the Top, you must pay a one-time EUR 100 per listing. No additional costs or yearly payments.
This will also grow your link juice – compared to free directories, this one is paid. This means fewer agencies will be enlisted, and the link juice will be more robust.
About Viral SEO
Viral SEO is a business directory that can help your SEO Agency rank higher in SERP. By registering for our optimized tops, not only do you boost your ranking, but you get more and more leads.
Viral SEO
