Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is Anticipated to Close On Revenues Worth Over USD 2.96 Billion by 2028

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the craniomaxillofacial devices market size valued at over USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion at 7.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The craniomaxillofacial devices market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to a high desire for minimally invasive surgeries due to the availability of technologically sophisticated products. The demand for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices is predicted to rise as more people suffer facial and head injuries as a result of sports-related accidents.

Craniomaxillofacial surgery is the most common procedure performed on patients who require facial or carnial bone therapy as a result of craniomaxillofacial injuries or other trauma fractures. The majority of craniomaxillofacial operations are caused by car accidents. Due to increased demand, the growing craniomaxillofacial devices market has been undergoing a phase of new product development and technological improvements. Manufacturing companies are increasing their market share through strong marketing efforts and increased public awareness. The global craniomaxillofacial market is expected to develop as the rate of facial fractures rises, followed by an increase in the number of procedures performed. Metal alloys, ceramic materials, polymers, and biological materials are among the several types of material implants utilised in surgery.

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to several advantages provided by invasive procedures as a result of the introduction of newer technologies that will contribute significantly to the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market. Surgical procedures have been cancelled or rescheduled as a result of the global pandemic, which may have a negative influence on market growth. New market prospects for craniomaxillofacial devices will emerge in coming years as the healthcare sector continues to modernise and research and development activities increase.

The major players in the craniomaxillofacial devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medartis AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Summit Medical Group, Medtronic, Matrix Surgical USA, TMJ Concepts, Integra LifeSciences, CONMED Corporation, Invibio Ltd., Antibe Therapeutics Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. In 2017, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson and a market leader, introduced 3D-Printed titanium facial reconstructive implants. New product launch and expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a significant market share in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market; the key players are to increase their market share. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Stryker are some of the key manufacturers operating in craniomaxillofacial devices market.

For instance, in January 2017, OSSDSIGN's OSSDSIGN Cranial implants were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Metal segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of material, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into ceramics and metal. Metal segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2020. Titanium and its alloys are the most widely utilised metals in CMF surgery because of the benefits they provide, such as lightweight, inert metallic properties, implant strength, good tissue compatibility, and corrosion resistance. It is employed in the reconstruction of the mandible.

CMF plate & screw fixation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into CMF plate & screw fixation, bone graft substitute. CMF plate & screw fixation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.15% in the year 2020. In the treatment of craniomaxillofacial injuries, plate and screws are used because they provide the essential tensile strength, stiffness, and efficacy for early bone healing. Increased craniomaxillofacial surgery operations, expanding R&D efforts, an ageing population, and minimally invasive gadgets will all contribute to the industry's growth.

On the basis of geography, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. Because of the rising incidence of facial deformities and fractures as a result of increased industrialization, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased patient awareness levels. The Asia Pacific market is growing rapidly. This is due to an increase in demand in South Korea for aesthetic cosmetic operations. Improved infrastructure in APAC countries like as Japan, China, and South Korea is predicted to help the region's industry flourish. In Asia, an increase in demand would have a considerable impact on the supply of craniomaxillofacial devices.

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

