Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Growing at CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2028 | Polymedco, Eiken, Sysmex Corp

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorectal cancer, often known as colon cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the large intestine (colon). The colon is the last stop on the digestive system. A polyp, or growth inside the colon or rectum, is typically the first sign of malignancy. Polyps should be detected and removed to avoid colorectal cancer. Rectal cancer and colon cancer are frequently grouped due to their similarities. Cancer arises when bodily cells begin to proliferate uncontrollably. Colonoscopy is a procedure used to look for polyps or cancer in the colon and rectum. A colonoscope—a flexible, lighted tube with a lens for viewing and a tool for removing tissue—is used during this test to inspect the rectum and the entire colon.

The global Colorectal Cancer Screening market generated $12,866.16 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $21,135.40 Mn By 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Market Drivers

Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the worldwide colorectal cancer screening market would develop more rapidly due to the rising incidence of the disease. Colorectal cancer ranks third in the United States for cancer-related fatalities among both men and women. The American Cancer Society projects that there will be 52,580 cancer fatalities and around 106,180 newly diagnosed cancer cases in the United States in 2022. As a result, colorectal cancer screening is becoming more and more popular in this area.

Over the course of the projected period, rising demand for colorectal cancer screening tests is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For instance, Shield, the company’s first blood-based test for the identification of early-stage colorectal cancer, was made available, according to a May 2022 announcement from Guardant Health, Inc. Adults age 45 and older who have not followed recommended screening recommendations, have no symptoms, and are at average risk for colorectal cancer should have the test.

The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document: Polymedco Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quidel Corporation, Novigenix SA, Hemosure Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Epigenomics Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., among others

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market: Segmentation

By Screening Tests:

Stool-based Tests

Colonoscopy

CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Other Screening Tests

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market: Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

How Covid 19 Affected the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Impact Colorectal Cancer Screening market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, over forty countries’ state of emergency declared, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

In this segment, we will give you the impact of COVID-19, how it affected the Colorectal Cancer Screening market, and how it will change the industry’s future depending on the current government, private, and public situations. Our expert analysts keep an open eye on every situation that may change the flow of the industry which will help you make the best possible decision for your enterprise.

The objective of the study is to define the Colorectal Cancer Screening market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each region and country involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Colorectal Cancer Screening market.

