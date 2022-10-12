Value of Ceramic coating Market to Surpass USD 17.90 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing dynamics of the Ceramic coating market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the ceramic coating market size was valued at around USD 9.6 billion in 2020 and will exhibit a growth of USD 17.90 billion over 8.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The ceramic coating market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. The rapid growth of the transportation and automotive sectors is expected to be a prominent driver driving market growth. Ceramic coatings' growing use in electric vehicles is expected to play a key role in driving market growth in the future years. The product's high price is projected to impair sales, perhaps slowing market growth during the forecast period.

Ceramic coating is an inorganic material that is heated and treated. Silica, alumina, alumina-magnesia, silicon nitride, silicon carbide, and other materials are commonly used for these coatings. Ceramic coatings are utilized in a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, automotive, aerospace and defence, chemical, steel, plastics, and textiles. Thermal spray chemical vapour deposition (CVD), physical vapour deposition (PVD), sol-gel, dipping, micro-oxidation, ionic beam surface treatment, laser aided, and packed diffusion techniques are all used to apply it. In several electronics applications, ceramic coating lowers static accumulation and ensures quality control.

The global ceramic coating market is expected to witness significant growth. An important factor that boosted the market is the growing need for ceramic coatings in the aerospace and military industries. During the forecast period, the market is expected to rise due to ongoing developments in the commercial aviation sector, an increase in the number of air passengers, and the expansion of the tourism industry. The factors restraining the market growth are the presence of alternatives such as Teflon sealant is acknowledged as a serious issue that could stymie market expansion during the evaluation period. The rapid expansion in vehicle manufacturing in emerging countries may enhance the ceramic coatings market and give a number of opportunities for ceramic coating manufacturers.

The key manufacturers of the ceramic coatings industry include Du Pont De Nemours & Company, APS Materials, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Co., Bodycote PLC, Nasiol Nano Coatings, Keronite Group, Ultramet, Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd., E.I. Morgan Technical Ceramics, and Saint-Gobain S. A. To improve their business capacities, key players in the ceramic coating market are focused on supplying cost-effective goods. To meet the growing demand for products, several companies are extending their presence in developing countries. Du Pont De Nemours & Company and APS Materials, Inc. are some of the key manufacturers operating in the ceramic coating market.

In November 2017, for instance, Cetek Ltd., an industry leader in boiler equipment evaluation, key, fired heaters, and efficiency optimization in the regional downstream of oil and gas and power sectors was acquired by Integrated Global Services, Inc.

The thermal spray segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology, the global ceramic coating market is segmented into physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, thermal spray, and others. The thermal spray segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.3% in the year 2020. Because ceramic coatings are often formed of metal oxides and are primarily used for wear resistance, the most common technique for applying them is thermal spraying. Surface characteristics are improved when thermally sprayed ceramics are applied to metal substrates. Thermal or electric insulation, as well as wear and corrosion resistance, are examples.

The oxide segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global ceramic coating market is segmented into oxide, silica, alumina-magnesia, carbide, and nitride. The oxide segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020. Oxides are less expensive than their equivalents carbide and nitride. Oxide ceramic coatings are utilized as ornamental and electrical insulators, as well as protecting metals from corrosion. Steel, cast iron, aluminum, copper, and zinc alloys can all benefit from oxide ceramic coatings.

On the basis of geography, the global ceramic coating market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global ceramic coating market. The entire market is expected to develop due to rising product use in the steel sector for components such as refractory pumps, chimneys, and bearings. Because of increased automobile production, particularly in India and China, and rising ceramic coating usage in industrial items. The demand is projected to be fueled by Europe's and North America's burgeoning automotive and aerospace industries. Vehicle sales grew globally in 2020, owing to solid economic development in the United States, improved indicators in Europe, and China's economy's ongoing rise. These factors are helping to grow the worldwide automotive industry, which is driving the market.

The global ceramic coating market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

