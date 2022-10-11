Protecting honey bees from deadly threat

American Foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged.

Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and around the world.

“The test we’ve developed is much cheaper and faster than those currently available, which could lead to much earlier detection,” Professor Beddoe said.

“Early detection of AFB allows beekeepers to quarantine hives early, and destroy them, therefore preventing infection into other hives.

“The detection method we have developed is sustainable, and can reduce both the incidence of AFB outbreaks, and the continued transmission risk at a large scale,” Professor Beddoe said.

“Serious infectious diseases like this one put at risk not just honey production, but a whole range of other food crops, which rely on bees as pollinators.”

AFB is a very hard to treat disease, caused by spore-forming bacterium Paenibacillus larvae which. Due to the bacterial spores being resistant to freezing and very high temperatures, they can stay dormant for 50+ years. When it infects honeybee colonies, as it has done in Australia, those colonies and equipment need to be destroyed.

Currently if a hive is suspected of harbouring AFB, a sample of honey is sent to an accredited lab for testing, with each test costing around $50.

The test involves early detection of subclinical prevalence – catching the disease before it can spread to other hives.

The new test involves extracting DNA from honey bees or larva by bead-beating in buffer and then placing aliquot into a reaction mixture for 30 minutes. A positive result can be detected by increased fluorescence due to dye binding to amplified DNA.

The research was conducted as part of Australia’s premier bioscience facility, AgriBio – a facility located at La Trobe’s Bundoora campus, supporting the agricultural sector to improve productivity, be climate resilient and fight disease.

About AgriBio

Established in 2012, Australia’s premier bioscience facility, AgriBio, brought together the exceptional research capability of La Trobe University and Agriculture Victoria to create a dynamic research, development and education hub. In partnership with industry, the hub addresses some of the world's most pressing challenges in food and agriculture. This includes improving productivity and sustainability, fighting disease, reducing environmental impacts and supporting agricultural education.

Tania Ewing – t.ewing@latrobe.edu.au, 0408 378 422