Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027

Global Live Cell Imaging Market To Be Driven By Growing Stem Cell Research Market In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Live Cell Imaging Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Industry, Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global live cell imaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, technology, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 6.4 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.8%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 10 billion
As the number of stem cell research projects grows, so does the use of live cell imaging tools to analyse the location, purity, and amount of cells and their components, boosting market growth. The use of live cell imaging tools to precisely detect protein levels for optimal medication therapy is rising, as it is critical to determine the interaction between stem cells and tissues during stem cell research. The introduction of numerous government initiatives to support research and development (R&D) activities is fueling the live cell imaging industry’s expansion.
For example, in March 2020, the Canadian government announced a $6.9 million investment to promote stem cell research efforts in the country through the Stem Cell Network’s research financing programme. Furthermore, the increasing use of live cell imaging in the discovery of new medications is propelling the market forward. The development of new technologies that allow for the precise analysis of RNA, nucleic acid, proteins, and DNA, among other things, is driving demand for many diagnostic methods, moving the market forward.
Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer is driving up demand for live cell imaging in both diagnosis and treatment. The expanding research and development (R&D) activities to detect cancer cells in bone marrow while also allowing for the identification of specific cancer cells are likely to boost market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The study of living cells using microscope technology to obtain images of live cells and tissues is known as live cell imaging. It is essential in a variety of laboratory operations in biological and biomedical research because it gives real-time and reliable information on cells and tissues, making it suitable for stem cell research and regenerative medicine development.
By technology, the market can be divided into:
Time-Lapse Microscope
Fluorescence Recovery After Photo-Bleaching (FRAP)
Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)
High Content Screening (HCS)
Others
The market can be categorised based on its applications into:
Cell Biology
Developmental Biology
Stem Cell and Drug Discovery
Others
The major product types of live cell imaging are:
Equipment
Consumable
Software
The regional markets include:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East
Market Trends
Artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and 3D printing are progressively being integrated into live cell imaging techniques, as technology improvements are a key antecedent of scientific research and development efforts. The expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI) allows for more precise, simpler, and time-efficient cell imaging. Furthermore, AI-based microscopy can recognise and analyse minor cell components like nuclei, allowing researchers to analyse data more quickly and effectively.
AI-based microscopes also automate and optimise many functions for quantifying live cells, resulting in increased cell viability and faster image capture. This is fueling the expansion of the live cell imaging sector by increasing demand for such microscopes in research centres. Furthermore, the increasing use of 3D printing in a variety of medical and biological applications is fueling market expansion. Because air bubbles are a common problem in perfusion chambers used in live cell imaging, the demand for fluidic devices made with 3D printing technology is increasing dramatically.
Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of 3D printing is increasing the affordability of live cell imaging research operations, which is propelling the market forward. In the forecast future, the development of portable and low-profile devices that can be directly installed on optical microscopes to improve cell imaging precision is expected to drive market expansion for live cell imaging.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Nikon Instruments Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare and Others.
