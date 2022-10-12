(Video) Protests continue in 177 cities of Iran despite bloody crackdown

The Iranian people’s uprising continued on Monday as protests were reported well into Tuesday morning local time with workers of the Abadan refinery launching a strike. The names of 192 people killed by the regime in this uprising were published by the MEK. On Monday morning contract workers of the Bushehr Petrochemical site in the city of Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province, southern Iran went on strike. They began chanting slogans against the regime, including “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to the dictator." On Tuesday, high school and university students held rallies in several cities. High school students in Mahabad, Saqqez, Tehran, and Bukan held rallies and chanted anti-regime slogans. protesters resisted security forces and blocked roads with dumpsters. Despite the deployment of a large number of security forces from the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), paramilitary Basij units, plainclothes agents, and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). Protesters chanted “Death to Khamenei” in Sanandaj city. Iranian opposition (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the ongoing protests and the courageous Iranian people who are continuing this major uprising. She said, “The mullahs will not find a way out through repression, terrorism, and conspiracies."

PARIS, FRANCE, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iranian people’s nationwide uprising continued on Monday as protests were reported well into the night and early Tuesday morning local time with workers of the Abadan refinery launching a strike.Authorities are escalating the countrywide deadly crackdown in parallel to internet disruptions in several cities, especially the Kurdish areas of Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, and Kermanshah provinces.As of today 177, cities have reported anti-regime protests that started in September and have continued well into October while regime security forces have killed at least 400 protesters and apprehended more than 20,000 throughout the country, according to reports gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).The names of 192 people killed by the mullahs’ regime in this latest nationwide uprising have been published by the PMOI/MEK.On Tuesday, high school and university students held protest rallies in several cities. High school students in Mahabad, Saqqez, Bandar-e Anzali, Tehran, Kermanshah, and Bukan held protest rallies and chanted anti-regime slogans.At Tarbiat Modares University (Tehran), protesters chanted, “Sanandaj, Zahedan, Iran is soaked in blood!” expressing the nationwide solidarity that unites people of all ethnicities against the regime. In Rasht, the students of Gilan Province shouted, “Proud college students! Support! Support!”On Tuesday, intense protests were reported in Kurdish cities. In Divandarreh, protesters resisted security forces and blocked roads with dumpsters.In Sanandaj, security forces used teargas against protesters and gunshots could be heard across the city. In Baneh, roads were blocked with fire in different parts of the city.It is worth noting that Iranian people from all walks of life are continuing their protests against the regime’s entirety and seeking to topple the mullahs’ rule.This is despite the deployment of a large number of security forces from the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), paramilitary Basij units, plainclothes agents, and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).Sources are indicating that the workers of the Abadan oil refinery in the Khuzestan Province of southwest Iran launched a strike on Tuesday morning local time. This is the second oil facility joining the joining nationwide protests and concerns are escalating among regime officials.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the ongoing protests and the courageous Iranian people who are continuing this major uprising. “The mullahs will not find a way out through repression, terrorism, and conspiracies.The uprisings in Iran, the courageous Resistance Units, and the Army of Freedom hold the key to victory and freedom. No doubt, they will end the clerical regime’s rule,” she tweeted.On Monday morning contract workers of the Bushehr Petrochemical site in the city of Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, went on strike early morning local time.They began chanting slogans against the regime, including “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” and “We will fight and take back Iran!” They are specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.Protests continued on Monday night in several Kurdish cities. In Sanandaj, people held a rally and chanted anti-regime slogans including “Death to Khamenei!” In the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Marivan, and Kermanshah, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime.Heavy clashes were reported in these areas, especially the city of Sanandaj, which some activists described as a war zone as the regime dispatched a large number of security forces to quell the protesting locals.These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

