Scientology hosted a multicultural event in Belgium for the International Day of Peace

Tambours du Burundi beat the drums for Peace at Churches of Scientology for Europe with community leaders from 12 different communities.

Tambours du Burundi beat the drums for Peace at Churches of Scientology for Europe with community leaders from 12 different communities.

Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality.” — UN Secretary-General António Guterres

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a moment of history where the worst of humankind is being shown in wars, it is more than needed to promote peace at every level of society, like the event that took place last 24 September in Brussels. Each year the International Day of Peace is observed worldwide on 21 September. According to the UN General Assembly “this is a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire”.

But achieving true peace entails much more than laying down arms. It requires the building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish and prosper. It involves creating a world in which people are treated equally, regardless of their race.

On Saturday 24 September community leaders in Belgium celebrated the International day of Peace, with the participation of people from 12 different communities, from Belgium, Bolivia, Burundi, Chile, France, Irak, Marroco, Netherlands, Siria, Sudan and others and took place at the premises of the Churches of Scientology for Europe in Brussels.

Myriam Zonnekeyn, the representative for Scientology in Belgium since the end of the 90ies, welcomed the guests and read them the following quote from UN Secretary-General António Guterres who said:

“Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. And it continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilizes societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments, and… the linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable.”

Next in speaking was Murielle Gemis, president of the Belgian NGO that educates with the Youth for Human Rights and the United for Human Rights materials and presented their actions in the past year which included educational seminars on human rights, helping communities with their humanitarian activities and an interreligious march for peace in cooperation with the association Peacufully Connected (chaired by Anne Valerie Nouind), and a group of UN soldiers for peace veterans.

The association Peacefully Connected presented its interreligious march for peace, organized in cooperation with the Liberation committee of Mesch at the occasion of the commemoration of the liberation of the Netherlands and Belgium at the end of WWII. A spokesperson of the NGO said, “the march started in Moelingen (Voeren) at the symbolic Bench of Peace and arrived in Mesch 3 Km further across the Belgian border”.

Among the attendees, some leaders expressed their own message for peace, like for example Mohamed Taha Hasan, president of Euro Arab Council for multiculturalism, who said to the crowd that “all peoples are in dire need of establishing world peace and ending wars that destroy people and infrastructure, and squander humanity’s money and wealth.”

Hamid El Aziz, president of a Theatre Association in Verviers, followed with two poems forwarding a message for peace to the international community.

Simon Nyonkuru, president of the Foundation Canjo Amissi (which honours the work of late musician, author-composer and singer, Canjo Amissi) presented Amissi’s song “paradox”, one about the “paradox between war and peace, which speaks for itself on this special day of peace”. Scientologist Zonnekeyn explained that this is very aligned with the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard who once said that “ideas, not battles, mark the forward progress of mankind”.

The celebration culminated in the stunning performance of the Tambours of Burundi who gave the best of themselves beating the drums for peace.

—

Youth for human rights is an international association created in 2002 with the purpose to educate young people about human rights. The members of the Church of Scientology support this campaign internationally so that young people can grow up in a safe environment where people of different nationalities and creeds can live together in peace.

Each year many different communities reach out for the educative materials of the Human rights campaign that is available in more than 20 different languages including Arabic and Urdu.

The Human Rights campaign consists of an educators kit with an educator’s guide and booklets containing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights written in understandable language for young people as well as for adults.