Grass fed Protein Market Growth Prospects Predicted to Reach $𝟮𝟴𝟬.𝟲 Million by 2031

Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed Protein Powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 $𝟭𝟮𝟮.𝟴 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 $𝟮𝟴𝟬.𝟲 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭, 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟴.𝟳% 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

As per region, the grass fed protein market size for Europe region was highest in 2021 due to rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. Government of few countries such as U.S., Germany and France in this region provides subsidiaries to promote grass fed farming. Furthermore, growth in urban population combined with rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass fed protein industry.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

1) This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the grass fed protein market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing grass fed protein market opportunities.

2) The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3) Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4) In-depth analysis of the grass fed protein market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

6) Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7) The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global grass fed protein market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Gnarly Nutrition

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic Valley

Promix Nutrition

NutraBio Labs

Now foods

Fonterra

Arla Food Ingredients

Kerry.

Based on distribution channel, the grass fed protein market share for hypermarket/supermarket held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is owing to easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarket/supermarket coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass fed protein products under single roof.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The global grass fed protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, shakes & drinks, bars, and others. According to flavor, it is fragmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others. As per distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, online sales channel, and specialty stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

