First Braunschweig then Brussels

Participants of the ECCO meeting in front of the Steigenberger Hotel in Braunschweig Four keynote lectures, 18 talks und 44 posters awaited 120 participants from 18 countries at the ECCO Meeting 2022 in Braunschweig, Germany

120 microbiologists from 18 countries met in Braunschweig (Germany) for the 40th ECCO meeting

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 27 to 29 September, 120 microbiologists from 18 countries met in Braunschweig for the 40th ECCO meeting under the motto "New Horizons in Accessing Microbial Diversity". The scientific programme, led by meeting president Professor Dr. Jörg Overmann and Dr. Gerard J. M. Verkleij, ECCO president from Utrecht (Netherlands), was successfully held at the Steigenberger Parkhotel in Braunschweig. In addition to the scientific lectures, the participants from Switzerland, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Armenia, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, the Philippines, Sweden, Brazil, Spain and Portugal also had the opportunity to get to know the city of Henry the Lion during a guided tour. The congress participants were also able to visit the facilities of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH. At the end of the congress, it was announced that the 41st ECCO Annual Meeting of the European Culture Collections' Organisation will take place next year from 19 to 22 September in Brussels (Belgium).

The scientific program of the ECCO meeting included four keynote lectures, 18 lectures in five sessions and 44 scientific posters (presentations). The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures hosted the ECCO Annual Meeting for the fourth time. The international researchers were impressed by the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd. Here, around 60 scientists gained an insight into the collection and research activities of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ. Four stations in the main building and in the new B2 building were presented by the department heads Prof. Dr. Michael Pester (Department of Microorganisms), Prof. Dr. Laura Steenpass (Department of Human and Animal Cell Cultures) and Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast (Department of Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research). In addition, the scientific director of the DSMZ, microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann, took the tour of the bioresource collection in the so-called ampoule warehouse and the innovative robot warehouse. Here, a total of more than 300,000 ampoules containing bioresources are stored under optimal conditions and are available to certain researchers from all over the world.

ECCO is the association of European bioresource collections and promotes collaboration between institutions as well as knowledge transfer in the field of cultivation and conservation of bioresources. ECCO has 61 members from 22 European countries. The Leibniz Institute DSMZ is the world's most diverse bioresource collection and is one of the members of the renowned scientific organisation founded in 1981. The Leibniz Institute DSMZ looks back on a history of more than 53 years. Around 80,000 bioresources are stored here, collected and supplied to scientific institutions and researchers in industry for research purposes. The DSMZ research-based bioresource collection supplies around 40,000 bioresources annually to about 4,100 customers in 82 countries.

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 80,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of “Leibniz ScienceCampi” – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de