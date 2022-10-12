Latin America Yogurt Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027
El nuevo informe de Informes de Expertos titulado, 'Mercado Latinoamericano de Yogur, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, analiza el mercado en base de categoría, tipo, sabor, contenido de grasa, tipo de envase, canal de distribución, y regiones clave. El informe evalúa las tendencias clave del mercado y los factores que conducen al crecimiento exitoso del mercado y examina la dinámica del mercado a través de indicadores de precio y demandas en desarrollo. También cubre las limitaciones de la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado global, mientras analiza el mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y de las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Yogurt 2022-2027‘, analyses the market on the basis of category, type, flavour, fat content, packaging type, distribution channel, and key regions. The report assesses the key market trends and factors driving the successful growth of the market and examines the market dynamics through price indicators and developing demands. It also covers industry restraints and studies their impact on the global market, while analysing the market based on SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2022-2027): X%
El consumo de yogur en América Latina está impulsado por la tendencia a los productos probióticos y a una mejor dieta y estilo de vida. También se prevé que el yogur sea cada vez más popular en la zona a medida que más personas sean conscientes de sus ventajas para la salud. El aumento de la renta disponible, la disponibilidad de muchos sabores de yogur y los estilos de envasado creativos y prácticos apoyan la expansión del mercado. Además, Brasil representa la mayor cuota de mercado de yogures en América Latina a nivel regional. Los principales actores que construyen y venden sus marcas aquí podrían aprovechar las excelentes perspectivas comerciales que ofrece la zona.
La demanda de yogur bajo en grasa en la zona está impulsada por el creciente deseo de productos lácteos bajos en grasa. Esto es provocado por la creciente prevalencia de pacientes con obesidad en América Latina. Brasil, por ejemplo, tenía una fracción de la población adulta que era obesa de alrededor del 19% en 2019. Al igual que en Estados Unidos, un mayor porcentaje de personas en Argentina son obesas y tienen sobrepeso. Otras variables que promueven el crecimiento son la disponibilidad de diversos sabores de yogur, el aumento de los ingresos disponibles y una creciente preferencia por los productos probióticos.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-del-yogur
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Yogurt is made by bacteria fermenting milk, and it contains a lot of probiotics that help the gut microbiota. It also contains a lot of calcium, vitamins, and minerals. It has several health advantages, including strengthening the immune system, avoiding stomach issues, and promoting bone and teeth health. Additionally, Yogurt comes in a variety of flavours and is frequently used as a nutritious snack.
Based on category, the market is bifurcated into:
• Conventional
• Dairy Free
On the basis of type, the market is divided into:
• Firm Yogurt
• Greek Yogurt
• Drinkable Yogurt
• Frozen Yogurt
• Other
Depending on the flavour, the industry is segmented into:
• Flavoured
• Unflavoured
The fat content in the industry is classified into:
• Regular
• Low Fat
Based on type of packaging, the market can be broadly categorised into:
• Cups
• Bottles
• Others
The distribution channel in the market is:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• On-line
• Other
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
The introduction of lactose-free milk revolutionised the dairy sector. With the addition of the enzyme lactase, which converts lactose into sugars, milk became a choice for everyone who is lactose intolerant. Smart Yogurt firms are embracing the reduced sugar trend that is sweeping the food and beverage sector. Also popular with consumers are ready-to-drink protein choices. Thanks to their useful bacteria, drinkable Yogurts, Yogurt smoothies, lassis, and kefir all stand out as healthier beverage alternatives for customers interested in protein-plus goods.
To entice customers, several Yogurt firms use novel tastes and flavour fusions. The use of flowers and spices to enhance fruit flavours, such as mango hibiscus and blueberry & cardamom, as well as a trend toward more premium flavours, such as a switch from blueberry to wild blueberry and vanilla to bourbon vanilla, are just a few examples. Plant-based Yogurt has now entered the mainstream as major Yogurt companies scramble to include dairy-free Yogurt in their product lines.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Chobani Global Holdings, LLC
• Danone S.A.
• Nestlé S.A.
• Grupo Lala
• Groupe Lactalis
• General Mills Inc.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
