Statement on changes at Hockey Canada

CANADA, October 11 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued jointly by Premier Blaine Higgs and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston regarding changes announced today by Hockey Canada:

The leadership change at Hockey Canada is an important step toward accountability and meaningful change. There are still investigations underway, and clearly there is more to be done, but we are pleased to see these changes and hope it signals they will address the ongoing issues within the organization.

