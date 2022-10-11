Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,473 in the last 365 days.

Statement on changes at Hockey Canada

CANADA, October 11 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued jointly by Premier Blaine Higgs and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston regarding changes announced today by Hockey Canada:

The leadership change at Hockey Canada is an important step toward accountability and meaningful change. There are still investigations underway, and clearly there is more to be done, but we are pleased to see these changes and hope it signals they will address the ongoing issues within the organization.

 

11-10-22

You just read:

Statement on changes at Hockey Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.