Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,384 in the last 365 days.

Court Orders HHS To Restore Full Payments to Hospitals in 340B Drug Pricing Program

As hospitals in Arkansas face mounting financial challenges from inflation and personnel costs, a recent federal court decision offers a bright spot for certain safety net hospitals.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a rule reducing the reimbursement rate for hospitals that participate in the 340B drug pricing program. The 340B program allows certain healthcare organizations to buy drugs from manufacturers at heavily reduced prices to help them serve uninsured and low-income patients.

Prior to the 2017 rule, the reimbursement rate for certain drugs covered under Medicare was 106% of the average sales price (ASP). The 2017 rule established a separate reimbursement rate for 340B hospitals at 77.5% of the ASP, while maintaining the existing rate for non-340B hospitals.

The rate reduction was challenged in court by the American Hospital Association and other hospital groups on the basis that HHS did not conduct a survey of hospitals’ acquisition costs and therefore could not set reimbursement rates for 340B hospitals that were different from other hospitals’ rates. In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held that HHS exceeded its statutory authority by reducing the rate for 340B hospitals without having first conducted the statutorily mandated survey. The court sent the case back to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to decide remedies.

On Sept. 28, 2022, the district court issued an order to vacate the HHS rule with respect to payments to 340B hospitals, meaning the 340B reimbursement rate will revert to the default rate (ASP plus 6%) for the remainder of 2022. The court will resolve underpayments that were made to 340B hospitals under the unlawful reimbursement rates at a later date. The immediate relief granted by the court could result in unexpected but welcome revenue for Arkansas hospitals in a time of considerable financial pressure.

To learn more about the history of the 340B program and how it works, see our explainer.

You just read:

Court Orders HHS To Restore Full Payments to Hospitals in 340B Drug Pricing Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.