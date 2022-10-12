Allure Labs is a One Stop Shop for All Products Skincare and Beauty
EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years in business, Allure Labs has been taking clients’ dreams for skincare and makeup and turning them into a reality. Whether it be sunscreen, lotion, shampoo, or face masks, the expert chemists at Allure Labs are ready to take a product from a client’s mind and turn it into a reality in front of their eyes, from the first step in formulation to the final steps of packaging.
Allure Labs takes professionalism to the next level. They are FDA registered and have state of the art machinery in their 65,000 square foot facility. The lab is ready to pioneer new industry standards, being the first to use matrixyl and the second to use glycolic acid in their products. Allure’s founder, Sam Dhatt, was among the first to work with Alpha Hydroxy Acids in 1992 from his own garage. Since then, he has used his success in the skincare world to expand his lab into the cutting-edge facility Allure now uses in Northern California. As of 2018, Allure Labs has helped develop cosmetics for over 200 brands, some of which are Dermaquest, Eczema Honey Co., Ladykind, StriVectin, Dermapen, and Perricone MD.
Testing products to make sure they are exactly what you want to sell to the public can be a stressful process, and if it goes awry, can reflect badly on your brand. Luckily, the chemists at Allure Labs listen to clients’ every concern. Clients are able to ask the lab for specific ingredients they want to add and certain ingredients they want to avoid to their product and are able to send the product back to change a quality they do not like. The lab also tests the product after it has been placed in packaging- of the client’s taste and design, assisted by Allure Labs’ in-house graphic designer- to make sure it is compatible with the client’s specifications and the product’s intended design. Quality control makes sure the product has a good shelf life, and quality control ensures product consistency throughout batches of products.
From A-Z, Allure Labs is able to turn clients’ dreams for skincare and cosmetics and turn them into a reality using the finest production techniques on the market. Visit their website at allurelabs.com.
Ophelia Soumekh
Allure Labs takes professionalism to the next level. They are FDA registered and have state of the art machinery in their 65,000 square foot facility. The lab is ready to pioneer new industry standards, being the first to use matrixyl and the second to use glycolic acid in their products. Allure’s founder, Sam Dhatt, was among the first to work with Alpha Hydroxy Acids in 1992 from his own garage. Since then, he has used his success in the skincare world to expand his lab into the cutting-edge facility Allure now uses in Northern California. As of 2018, Allure Labs has helped develop cosmetics for over 200 brands, some of which are Dermaquest, Eczema Honey Co., Ladykind, StriVectin, Dermapen, and Perricone MD.
Testing products to make sure they are exactly what you want to sell to the public can be a stressful process, and if it goes awry, can reflect badly on your brand. Luckily, the chemists at Allure Labs listen to clients’ every concern. Clients are able to ask the lab for specific ingredients they want to add and certain ingredients they want to avoid to their product and are able to send the product back to change a quality they do not like. The lab also tests the product after it has been placed in packaging- of the client’s taste and design, assisted by Allure Labs’ in-house graphic designer- to make sure it is compatible with the client’s specifications and the product’s intended design. Quality control makes sure the product has a good shelf life, and quality control ensures product consistency throughout batches of products.
From A-Z, Allure Labs is able to turn clients’ dreams for skincare and cosmetics and turn them into a reality using the finest production techniques on the market. Visit their website at allurelabs.com.
Ophelia Soumekh
DesirePR
+1 818-726-6761
Ophelia@desirepr.com