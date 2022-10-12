SCIENTIPHIKA MEDICAL SPA PROUDLY ANNOUNCES AN OPEN HOUSE ON OCTOBER 16th AND NEW ADVANCED SKINCARE SERVICE OFFERINGS
Scientiphika Medical Spa, led by Medical Director, Aleksandra Predota, also announced that it has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings
We are bringing many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Newport in our beautiful spa that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that Scientiphika has to offer”NEWPORT, RI, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientiphika Medical Spa, led by Medical Director, Aleksandra Predota, APRN, FNP-C, today announced that they will be hosting an Open House to be held on October 16th from 2pm to 6pm in our Spa at 126 West Main Rd, Middletown RI. Scientiphika also announced that it has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, the Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum and Pixel8-RF. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser
peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF micro-needling device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. This system in the hands of our trained practitioners combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many more.
The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures
• Discounted Neurotoxin and Filler treatments
• Raffle Drawings
• Light refreshments
To RSVP for this event, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com, email at scientiphika@gmail.com, or call us directly at 508.364.3278.
“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Newport in our beautiful facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that Scientiphika has to offer” said Aleksandra Predota, Medical Director, “By adding these two devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments on the market today administered by a board certified nurse practitioner dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Scientiphika and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com or call 508.364.3278.
About Scientiphika Medical Spa:
Scientiphika Medical Spa, a women-owned and veteran-owned enterprise, specializes in promoting self-healing and anti-aging interventions. Our board-certified Medical Director, Aleksandra Predota, offers personalized, detail-oriented, results-driven beauty consultations and treatments. She offers a variety of services and products that will help you feel younger, energized, and simply beautiful every day. Our treatments include our latest laser treatments as well as Versa™, Botox®, Jeuveau®, Xeomin®, Dysport, platelet-rich fibrin, microneedle, chemical peels, intravenous vitamin/nutrition therapy, and more!
Aleksandra Predota APRN, FNP-C, is a board-certified Rhode Island licensed aesthetic nurse practitioner with over 14 years of patient care experience. Aleksandra holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and a Master of Science degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University. Ms. Predota is the Founder and Medical Director of Scientiphika Medical Spa in Middletown, RI.
For more information about the Scientiphika Medical Spa, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com or call 508.364.3278 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
