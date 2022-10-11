Secretary Blinken’s Call with Serbian President Vucic

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Secretary Blinken underscored U.S. support for the EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue and urged continued constructive engagement to secure peace and stability across the region. The Secretary also thanked President Vucic for Serbia’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and discussed joint efforts to ensure Serbia’s future energy security. The Secretary also congratulated Serbia on opening the new Serbian Embassy in Washington, DC.