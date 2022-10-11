Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kosovan Prime Minister Kurti

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kurti discussed the importance of the EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue and Kosovo’s continued commitment to European and Euro-Atlantic integration as vital to achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans region. The Secretary also thanked the Prime Minister for Kosovo’s early and unwavering support for Ukraine and for hosting Afghans from Operation Allies Welcome.