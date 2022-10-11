Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by FirstRand Bank Limited
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by FirstRand Bank Limited, Johannesburg, South Africa, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
Attached is the Board's order relating to the approval of the application.
