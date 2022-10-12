Air Duct Cleaning West Palm Beach- Needed for Healthier Living

Clean Quality Air is available to help you get cleaner ducts and vents. Air Duct Cleaning Tool

Air Duct Cleaning is needed for healthier living. If you've just moved to West Palm Beach or need to reduce allergens, vent and duct cleaning is recommended.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air duct cleaning is needed for all West Palm Beach residents to help improve the air quality in any household or business. With the high humidity levels in South Florida, it is not uncommon for mold and mildew to begin to form within ducts and around the vents leading throughout a home. Add that to typical air contaminants such as pet dander and dust, and vents regularly acquire dust, debris, and other allergens that can cause decreased health. Living with such symptoms is not necessary. Clean Quality Air offers fast and efficient air duct cleaning in West Palm Beach and surrounding areas.

Although West Palm Beach residents are used to the high humidity days and nights along the Atlantic coast, the climate is also perfect for mold and bacterial growth to form in AC vents. With recent severe storms and many areas losing electricity, mold and bacteria have more time to grow and accumulate within ducts. From Boynton Beach to Lake Worth, many residents struggling with breathing symptoms do not understand that their AC vents and ducts may be to blame.

While most homes have central air conditioning units, many homeowners and renters do not understand why an air duct cleaning service is necessary. Air ducts are the conduit to move cold air from the AC unit of a home or business throughout the establishment. While air conditioning units frequently run throughout the hot days and nights, there are most definitely times when they are off. As the moisture in the vents warms, bacteria begin to grow. This bacterial growth paired with dust and dander, can cause residents to struggle with allergies or asthma symptoms. Clean Quality Air is a top provider of air duct cleaning services in and around Palm Beach County.

The average summer climate of West Palm Beach is between 89 and 90 degrees. With such high temperatures, having a working HVAC unit in South Florida is not only a luxury but also a necessity for many Palm Beach residents. Waiting for air conditioning repair services can take longer than most residents can afford. Getting air ducts cleaned is a great way to prevent HVAC wear and tear, as it keeps pathways free from debris, allowing air to move more freely and with less wear on an AC system. Vent and Duct Cleaning is more than just vacuuming out the ducts and vents. This process requires a high-powered duct brush to ensure the HVAC system is not blowing contaminated air and spreading dust mites throughout a home or business. Air vents are also wiped down to remove any mold or bacteria growth.

Air Duct Cleaning Supports Health

West Palm Beach, FL, residents need good indoor air quality to prevent asthma and allergy symptoms from flaring up. Dust, smoke, pet dander, and other contaminants can trigger allergy symptoms and asthma. Air duct cleaning services rid vents of such contaminants, allowing the air coming through to be as fresh and clean as possible. Here are some things residents can do to improve their air quality between air duct cleaning services:

Cleaning for Pets-

Residents should dust and vacuum regularly to prevent hair and dander from entering HVAC ducts. Pet dander has been known to trigger allergy symptoms and can cause asthma to worsen when not cleaned frequently.

Wipe Down Vents-

Clean Quality Air understands that ceiling vents can exceed 14 feet in some South Florida homes, but it is important to wipe vent covers when changing air filters. It happens in almost all homes and businesses that the vents themselves or the edges of the vents will begin to have a layer of mold or discoloration. Once it has been noticed, this must be wiped off and should be serviced as soon as possible. Wiping the vents is part of the vent cleaning service from

Clean Quality Air.

Change Filters Often-

Monthly filter changes are often required depending on the filters used in the home. Change air filters often, especially if outdoor air quality is compromised, such as in the case of natural wildfires and if the AC unit breaks and is off for a few days. Having effective filters helps with maintaining vents that are free from excessive buildup.

Pest Management-

Make sure the home or business is free from insects and rodents. These pests can leave fecal matter and debris in the vents, increasing bacteria and dust while decreasing air quality. Not only can bacteria build up around the waste material, but excessive dirt, debris, and buildup can interfere with the HVAC’s ability to easily push air through the system, causing the AC unit to work harder and circulating contaminated air throughout a home or business.

About Clean Quality Air

Clean Quality Air is available to all communities in West Palm Beach. The business will travel as far north as Port Saint Lucie and is active throughout the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. The team has been servicing air ducts for many years and also offers dryer vent cleaning services to improve the energy efficiency of all areas of a home's ventilation systems. Customer satisfaction is high, and the team often offers same-day or next-day service at a fair price.

As West Palm Beach has grown, so has the need for air duct cleaning services. West Palm Beach residents deserve clean ducts and healthier air to keep allergies and asthma at bay. Some health issues cannot be controlled, but when it comes to breathing conditions and allergies, doing what can be done to help maintain clean ducts helps residents stay healthy.

Clean Quality Air knows that health is a significant concern for many individuals and is offering same-day or next-day services to all residents, especially those moving into new homes or rentals. Proactively cleaning vents is a fantastic way to ensure bacteria, dander, dust, and insect debris are not pushed throughout a home, reducing health concerns and allergies. Outdoor air quality is uncontrollable, but indoor air quality is a choice for most West Palm Beach residents.



Clean Quality Air

2453 Quantum Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

(772) 834-9618

https://cleanqualityair.com