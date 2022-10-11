Nethopper to Exhibit at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022
Nethopper to showcase Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) as a service during Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference
We are excited to exhibit at KubeCon + CNC in late October - and can’t wait to showcase Nethopper’s KAOps, which is the easiest and most secure way to do GitOps with enterprise ArgoCD support”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) platform as a service, today announced it will sponsor and exhibit as a Startup at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2022, being held from October 24th to 28th in Detroit, Michigan.
— Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper
CNCF’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA gathers adopters and technologies from leading open-source and cloud native communities to further educate and advance cloud native computing. Nethopper will be exhibiting in-person at booth #SU86 and its team of experts will be available to answer questions and discuss Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps), an innovative approach that integrates GitOps continuous delivery and multi-cloud application networking service.
Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper, states “The GitOps lightbulbs are going off for DevOps teams everywhere: if they push their application to Kubernetes, they risk losing both control and visibility. But if they pull their application from a git repo, they can audit, observe, and scale their Kubernetes applications with confidence. We are excited to exhibit at KubeCon + CNC in late October - and can’t wait to showcase Nethopper’s KAOps, which is the easiest and most secure way to do GitOps with enterprise ArgoCD support.”
Nethopper’s KAOps Platform as a Service is ideal for DevOps teams with:
- Applications with microservices/containers distributed across different clouds and clusters that need to work together. With Nethopper, there is no need to hire multiple teams of experts in continuous delivery, multi-cloud, networking, security, and automation. DevOps teams can leverage their existing team members to do it all, in a simple and secure way.
- GitOps operational framework. Nethopper’s ArgoCD GitOps as a service integrated with multi-cluster/cloud application networking capabilities is like integrating ArgoCD, application service mesh, Kubernetes ingress, API gateway, and multi-cloud networking solutions together. It’s the easiest way for DevOps to operate their enterprise applications.
- Applications needing a supported open-source stack of software built on top of Kubernetes. Nethopper’s KAOps integrates best-of-breed open source software, making it complete and ready to use right out of the box - with enterprise support.
For more information, please:
- Read supported blogs: https://www.nethopper.io/blogs
- Create a free-tier account on Nethopper’s Console today and take our Multi-Cluster ArgoCD GitOps for a spin: https://mynethopper.com/auth
About Nethopper:
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.nethopper.io, Twitter or LinkedIn.
Claire Cobden
Nethopper.io
claire@nethopper.io
Increase Your DevOps Agility with Kubernetes Application Operations