Ayrshare Reinvents Social Media Integrations With New Social Media API Features

Ayrshare adds new social analytics, post formats, historical data sets, and workflow tools to the most popular Social Media API.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayrshare, the leading social media API provider, announced that it has released over 50 new major features, available immediately to the thousands of businesses globally who rely on Ayrshare to power their platform. Ayrshare brings together 10 social networks with numerous proprietary capabilities, which form the social media infrastructure for leading marketing platforms. With just a few lines of code, their social API allows every product to be a social media platform and schedule posts or get analytics on behalf of their users.
Analytics
New analytics and insight capabilities include additional datasets for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Linkedin. In total, Ayrshare now returns over 160 analytics data points on a social media post across the social networks. Analytics data is now also provided on Twitter threads and Instagram demographics.
“Our clients need to access analytics data to present the effectiveness of their user’s social media campaigns,” said Geoff Bourne, Co-Founder of Ayrshare. “With the added data sets, Ayrshare has now doubled the data points available.” Ayrshare’s analytics offering uses approved API connections to all of the social networks.
Short Videos
In addition to posting TikTok short form videos and YouTube shorts, Ayrshare now supports Facebook Reels and Instagram Reels by integrating the Facebook Reels API and Instagram Reels API, respectively. This format of short form vertical videos that are less than a minute is the fastest growing social media post type over the past few years, and is now commonly used by businesses of all sizes.
“Ayrshare clients can offer their users all of the most popular post formats,” added Boris Markovich, Co-Founder of Ayrshare. “The Ayrshare team is constantly adding new features and formats to ensure that developers can build the most relevant social media experiences with dramatically less code.”
Workflow
Ayrshare continues to improve the software developer experience with workflow and dashboard improvements. New email alerts, webhook tools, approval workflows for agencies, user profile management features, and a faster web dashboard ensure that developers continue to pick Ayrshare as the best option for social media APIs. And Oracle Content Management Users can now post directly to their company’s social media accounts via Ayrshare.
About Ayrshare
Ayrshare is an enterprise software company that provides the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics via an API. With Ayrshare, thousands of businesses now focus on building their product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media platforms. The company is privately held and is headquartered in New York City, NY. To learn more, visit www.ayrshare.com.
