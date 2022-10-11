Submit Release
McEldrew Purtell Retained to Represent Families Seriously Injured by an NYPD Officer Operating a Patrol Vehicle

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McEldrew Purtell has been retained to represent Milagros Bonet, Angelica Diaz, and a minor child who were all seriously injured when a NYPD police vehicle drove through a crowd of pedestrians in the Bronx on Thursday October 6, 2022. McEldrew Purtell partners Dan Purtell, John Coyle, and Jim McEldrew have issued the following statement:

"The crash on Thursday was shocking and avoidable – devastating the lives of multiple families in the Bronx. Every New Yorker should stand safely on street corners without fear of NYPD vehicles operated recklessly and with conscious disregard for the public. Our clients and their families deserve answers and accountability. We have issued requests for information to the NYPD and call on them to release all details of their investigation, accept responsibility, and hold the responsible officers fully accountable."

Ms. Bonet and Ms. Diaz remain in critical condition. Their families have requested privacy in this difficult time as they care for their loved ones. To that end, all media inquiries should be directed to the firm. Furthermore, the firm requests witnesses to the accident reach out to the firm to assist in its investigation.

