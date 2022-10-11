Pheasant season will be opening soon in the Magic Valley – here’s what you need to know

The pheasant season opener has long been a family tradition for many in the Magic Valley. While the opener may not have its past luster due to significant habitat loss resulting in a steep decline in wild bird numbers, there continues to be opportunities for bird hunters to take to the fields.

In the Magic Valley, which is included in Pheasant Zone 3, pheasant hunting will open on October 15 and run through December 31, 2022.

The daily bag limit is three roosters with a possession limit of 9 roosters. No harvest of hen pheasants is allowed.

In 2020 a 5-day waiting period rule was enacted for non-resident pheasant hunters, who must now wait until October 20, 2022, for their pheasant season to open.

When hunting wild pheasants, hunters must have a valid hunting license in their possession when in the field.

Stocked pheasants in the Magic Valley

Fish and Game stocks pheasants across the state, with three areas in the Magic Valley receiving stocked birds, increasing opportunities for upland bird hunters to get out the field. In the Magic Valley, it is anticipated that over 4,200 pheasants will be stocked over the coming season.

The three areas in the Magic Valley include Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area, and two Bureau of Reclamation properties north of Rupert, Bureau of Reclamation Tract 27 and Bureau of Reclamation Tract 28.

To hunt stocked pheasants, hunters must have a valid hunting license and hunters 18 years of age and older must have a Fish and Game stocked pheasant upland game bird permit. The permit allows for the harvest of six roosters, with a daily bag limit of two birds per day. The upland game bird permit must be notched immediately after the harvest of a bird.

There are no limits to the number of stocked pheasant upland game bird permits that an individual can purchase.

Hunting hours on stocked birds is from 10:00 a.m. until ½ hour after sunset.

All hunters must wear a minimum of 36 square inches of hunter orange above the waist when hunting on areas with stocked birds. A hunter orange baseball cap is sufficient to meet this requirement.

For more information about pheasant hunting and the pheasant stocking program contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.