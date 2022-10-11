Read more about GBI Arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

Cartersville, GA (October 11, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Preliminary information indicates that while Gregory Allen was employed with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office that Allen had a sexual relationship with an inmate being a person under Allen’s supervising. Allen was booked at the Bartow County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 1/Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.