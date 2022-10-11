Submit Release
Voting in the Iowa 2022 General Election!

A summary of how to vote–and how to help others vote–this fall in Iowa. 

Make sure you are correctly registered to vote. 

Are you registered to vote? Any Iowan can check their voter registration status online.  Here’s the link: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/RegToVote/search.aspx.

If you or someone you know need to register to vote or update their voter registration, you can do it online, by mail, or at your local county auditor’s office. 

Here’s more information on how to register in Iowa: https://voterready.iowa.gov/resource/register/.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is October 25th. However, Iowans have the right to register to vote in person when we go to vote at our local polling place.

Would you like to vote by mail? 

To vote by mail, you must request an absentee ballot from your local county auditor.  Here’s a link to the official form: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.  Once you receive your ballot, it must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted.

How about voting early in-person? 

From October 19th through November 7th, Iowans can vote at their county auditor’s office.  There may also be satellite voting locations available in your county.  Check with your county auditor.  Here’s a link to your auditor’s contact information:  https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/auditors/auditorslist.html

Voting on Election Day!

Election Day is the last chance for Iowa voters to cast a ballot. Polling places will be open on Tuesday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.  You can find your local polling place by contacting your county auditor or by using this link: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

Bring your I.D. with you when you go to vote.  More information on voter ID requirements is available at https://voterready.iowa.gov/.

