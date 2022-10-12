Katy Nichole, Big Daddy Weave Declaration “God Is In This Story” Hits No. 1 At Radio

Katy Nichole is pictured with Big Daddy Weave

Song Tells Of God’s Faithfulness Through Even The Most Difficult Of Times

There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time.” — Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music’s Katy Nichole and Curb | Word Entertainment’s Big Daddy Weave land on top of the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart this week with “God Is In This Story.” The single is featured on Nichole’s self-titled debut EP and marks her second consecutive, and Big Daddy Weave’s eleventh, No. 1 song.Created following Nichole’s story of physical suffering from scoliosis, resulting depression, hope and eventual healing, and after the passing of Big Daddy Weave founding member Jay Weaver earlier this year, “God Is In This Story” and its compelling concept video became a resounding declaration for both artists.Cowriting the song with Grammy-nominated songwriters Ethan Hulse and Jeff Pardo, Nichole affirms, “There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time. If you truly believe with your whole heart that God is good, even in the hard times of life, then you’ll see how He was in your story the entire time. People can see God through us when we tell our stories, and that’s how they’ll know how faithful Jesus truly is. It’s really amazing how something I once thought of as my story has become our story.”Big Daddy Weave’s Mike Weaver shares, “We are so grateful for how this song has been received, and equally grateful for how it has spoken to us during one of the hardest times of our lives. God has used it to remind us that He is with us through the hurt, and how valuable that is.”Nichole is currently on tour with Jeremy Camp before joining Matthew West next month for a series of events. The 2022 Dove Award-nominated artist then wraps up her year on the K-LOVE Christmas Tour.Big Daddy Weave is headlining their Only The Beginning tour this fall with guest artists Austin French and Hannah Kerr and are in preparations for their Spring 2023 tour.About Katy Nichole:Singer/songwriter and 2022 breakout Centricity Music artist Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which is the first song this decade to reach 20-weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Writing songs and leading worship by age 18, Nichole’s relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path to health and wholeness. Now 22, and having served as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Childrenand as a volunteer for Musicians On Call, Nichole made her Grand Ole Opry debut June 18, released her first EP June 24, and realized her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story. Breaking into the Top 5 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and named a YouTube “Trending Artist On The Rise,” all the latest Katy Nichole music news, touring and more information can be found at:TikTok (455K followers, 4M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (132K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (151K subscibers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (133K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Big Daddy Weave:Big Daddy Weave is one of Christian music’s most beloved artists. A mainstay at radio, the band has achieved multiple No. 1 singles, including “I Know,” “Alive,” “Love Come To Life,” “Redeemed,” “The Only Name (Yours Will Be),” “Overwhelmed” and “My Story.” RIAA Platinum-certified “Redeemed” became an anthem of unprecedented impact when it spent 11 weeks at No. 1, was dubbed “Song of the Year” at the first annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, and earned Dove Award and Billboard Music Award nominations. Their follow-up hit, “The Lion and The Lamb,” has become one of the genre’s most-streamed songs. The band’s song catalog has an astounding 804 million career streams.Big Daddy Weave members are Mike Weaver (lead vocals, guitar), Jeremy Redmon (guitar, vocals), Joe Shirk (saxophone, keys, vocals) and Brian Beihl (drums). The band has released nine full-length projects. Their latest album, When The Light Comes, released September 13, 2019. They have amassed more than 1.68 million units in equivalent album sales and have received numerous honors, including a Dove Award, ASCAP and BMI Awards, and the prestigious Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award, among others.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ About Curb | Word Entertainment:In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected global brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, MCC and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. For more information, visit www.curb.com # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNicholePress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Katy Nichole & Big Daddy Weave - "God Is In This Story" (Official Music Video)