Strategic Pricing Powerhouse Marsha Lindquist Talks with Mark Amtower

Amazon #1 Best Seller Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy

The Amtower Off Center podcast, featuring Marsha Lindquist, offers listeners a front-seat to hear best pricing concepts that Government contractors need most.

Successful Gov Cons take time in the capture stage of the development of an opportunity to discuss the purposeful and important decisions that drive your price” — Marsha Lindquist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning pricing strategies is vital to the almost $650 billion annual Gov Con market. Listeners can tune into the podcast via the Federal News Network at https://federalnewsnetwork.com/amtower-off-center/2022/10/secrets-of-strategic-pricing-for-govcon/. Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. In the Amtower Off Center podcast, listeners were given the key pricing secrets and tools that give them the competitive sharpness to reach their target contract price.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“How many times have you said, “I really wish I had been aware of this business strategy when I first started the company.”

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to foster more open pricing discussions and inspire Federal Gov Cons to begin pricing strategy early in their bidding process. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines hands-on proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Explained Lindquist:

“Prosperous Government contractors know most, if not all, of the tools to get to their desired price target. They replicate their decision-making process and examine all of the strategic pricing possibilities early for each bid they pursue.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“You will learn something new every time you open this book. It is full of excellent and well-written information.”

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert to Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

