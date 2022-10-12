Introducing Lexington’s Newest Cultural, Artistic, and Social Space, Trifecta: Glass - Art - Lounge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexington’s newest premier glass studio and gallery, Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge, held a private soiree on September 28th, 2022, to toast the studio’s anticipated opening. Over hors d’œuvres and cocktails, founder Travis Adams showcased the newly designed nouveau industrial space envisioned by his business partner, the renowned HGTV-featured interior designer Tomas Frenes. In attendance were close family and friends as well as some of Lexington’s creative visionaries, curators, and collectors including: nationally renowned garden designer Jon Carloftis; top bourbon curator and founding partner of Justin’s House of Bourbon, Justin Thompson; and Steve Judy, CEO of Judy Construction, one of the Bluegrass’s largest municipal design/build firms and contractors.
Trifecta: Glass – Art -–Lounge is located in Lexington’s Eastside district and is now open to the public. The studio is an otherworldly experience. Stepping through the nondescript front door reveals elegantly crafted, rainbow-hued glass pieces, an active artist furnace where guests can watch glass blowing and hidden behind a false wall lies a speakeasy for those in the know.
“Seven years in the making, our launch of Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge has exceeded my expectations. With our incredible team and exciting partnerships, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of the Bluegrass. I’m grateful for the warm reception into the Lexington community and am eager to sell-ore new inspirations in the studio. Many great things to come!” –Travis Adams, Co-founder & Owner of Trifecta
Beginning October 20th, Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge will open its doors to Myūto, a collection of works by Japanese artists Aya Oki and Kazuki Takizawa.
About Trifecta Glass – Art – Lounge
Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge is a newly formed, multi-faceted art and design glass studio, and fine art gallery under the umbrella of Trifecta Design LLC in Lexington, KY. The studio’s team of artists and designers have re-imagined the glass art experience by offering an immersive environment that captures patrons’ senses. Each element of the truly one-of-a-kind Trifecta experience connects visitors with the social, tactile, and magical processes that is glass art. Resident artist and owner, Travis Adams works with a team of gaffers to create his elaborate sculptural works along with Trifecta Design’s luxury products and bespoke projects. At Trifecta: Glass - Art - Lounge, the dance of glass comes alive and newly discovered, born from fire. Please visit www.trifectadesignstudio.com for more information.
Niki Dec
Trifecta: Glass – Art -–Lounge is located in Lexington’s Eastside district and is now open to the public. The studio is an otherworldly experience. Stepping through the nondescript front door reveals elegantly crafted, rainbow-hued glass pieces, an active artist furnace where guests can watch glass blowing and hidden behind a false wall lies a speakeasy for those in the know.
“Seven years in the making, our launch of Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge has exceeded my expectations. With our incredible team and exciting partnerships, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of the Bluegrass. I’m grateful for the warm reception into the Lexington community and am eager to sell-ore new inspirations in the studio. Many great things to come!” –Travis Adams, Co-founder & Owner of Trifecta
Beginning October 20th, Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge will open its doors to Myūto, a collection of works by Japanese artists Aya Oki and Kazuki Takizawa.
About Trifecta Glass – Art – Lounge
Trifecta: Glass – Art – Lounge is a newly formed, multi-faceted art and design glass studio, and fine art gallery under the umbrella of Trifecta Design LLC in Lexington, KY. The studio’s team of artists and designers have re-imagined the glass art experience by offering an immersive environment that captures patrons’ senses. Each element of the truly one-of-a-kind Trifecta experience connects visitors with the social, tactile, and magical processes that is glass art. Resident artist and owner, Travis Adams works with a team of gaffers to create his elaborate sculptural works along with Trifecta Design’s luxury products and bespoke projects. At Trifecta: Glass - Art - Lounge, the dance of glass comes alive and newly discovered, born from fire. Please visit www.trifectadesignstudio.com for more information.
Niki Dec
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com