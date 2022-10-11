Submit Release
Ambrx Biopharma to Host Corporate Update Conference Call

Conference call to discuss outcome of the strategic review that was initiated in August 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced the company will host a corporate update conference call and live webcast on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the company’s strategic review of its development pipeline.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering via the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: www.ambrx.com.

To access the call by phone, please use the registration link on the investor relations section of the website, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

Contacts

INVESTORS
Laurence Watts
Managing Director
Gilmartin Group, LLC.
619-916-7620
ir@ambrx.com

MEDIA
media@ambrx.com

