RCM Technologies Announces Acquisition of TalentHerder

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced the purchase of TalentHerder, a leading talent acquisition services company.



The acquisition will bolster RCM’s existing capabilities by expanding its recruitment process outsourcing (“RPO”) service footprint, enhancing the company's candidate sourcing reach, and enabling RCM's in-house recruiting team to respond more rapidly to client needs.

William Gargano, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences & IT, commented, “The dynamically changing labor and economic markets have posed many challenges for companies in attracting and retaining skilled talent. These challenges are particularly acute in rapidly growing organizations. TalentHerder brings a unique approach to finding high-impact talent. Chris and his team have developed a proven method and track record in filling these hard-to-find roles. With the addition of TalentHerder, RCM now offers one of the industry's most flexible, dynamic, and proven RPO programs.”

Founded in 2017, TalentHerder's mission is to bridge the gap between in-house and external recruiting, specializing in high-growth companies. It works with clients to help identify and hire top-quality talent across all critical functions, enabling companies to scale teams quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. TalentHerder’s proven recruitment processes can help scale both in-person and remote working environments for companies across the globe.

Chris Adams, CEO of TalentHerder, added, “I am excited to bring the TalentHerder team to RCM. I view the transaction as a critical step toward becoming a leader in the RPO space. Joining RCM will allow us to offer more resources to our clients and more opportunities to our employees.”

“The ability to efficiently scale a highly skilled labor force is a competitive advantage in today’s market,” said Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies. “The acquisition of TalentHerder enhances our RPO offering through complementary industry and geographic focus, propelling our efforts to the next level.”

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

