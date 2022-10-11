Jim Bohannon Steps Down From “The Jim Bohannon Show”

Rich Valdes Hosts Beginning Monday, October 17

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that legendary broadcaster Jim Bohannon will retire as host of “The Jim Bohannon Show” for health reasons on October 14, 2022, after having helmed the show for more than 30 years. Bohannon’s final show will include special guests and the opportunity for listeners to call in and offer their thanks and best wishes. New York-area talk show host and Westwood One producer Rich Valdes will guest host “The Jim Bohannon Show” beginning Monday, October 17, continuing to bring listeners a unique blend of breaking news, interesting features, and informative reports on a spectrum of topics each weeknight from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.



“It’s been a great 40 years with Westwood One, with the last 30 as host of the ‘Jim Bohannon Show.’ I’ve enjoyed every minute of our daily nighttime town hall with my guests, callers, and all of America,” said Bohannon.

“We celebrate Jim’s long radio history and all his achievements, including his induction into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Talkers Magazine, and his inductions into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Jim has been an invaluable member of our Westwood One family over these many years. He is truly an industry legend,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One.

Grimes continued, “We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing the best programming to our affiliates and listeners.”

About Jim Bohannon

Jim Bohannon is one of America’s top radio personalities and was voted one of “The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America” by Talkers Magazine three years in a row.

He has hosted “The Jim Bohannon Show” for 30 years each weeknight from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (ET) on more than 300 radio stations across the nation. In addition, Bohannon spent over 31 years as host of the early morning weekday news magazine “America in the Morning” and also previously hosted the weekend news magazine “America This Week.”

A 50-year-plus broadcasting veteran, Bohannon began his career in 1960 at his hometown station, KLWT-AM, Lebanon, MO. After college at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield and service in the U.S. Army, he moved to Washington where he worked at Easy Listening WGAY-FM and News-Talkers WTOP-AM and WWRC-AM. He later moved to Chicago in 1980, where he worked as a morning anchor at WCFL-FM Radio and as a freelance reporter for Cable News Network.

Bohannon hosted his own Saturday night phone-in program and served as the principal back-up for Larry King on “The Larry King Show.” In February of 1993, Bohannon took over the prestigious nighttime talk show slot formerly held by King.

Bohannon joined Westwood One in 1983 and has anchored newscasts, political conventions and election night coverage in addition to his weekday programs.

Jim Bohannon was nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Award for the Network Syndicated Personality of the Year. He is a recipient of a Special Recognition First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association and was named by the Talkers Magazine editorial board as the 2013 recipient of the publication’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an inductee into both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com