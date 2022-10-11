Governor Phil Scott, Community Partners Promote Button Up Vermont Campaign

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and leadership from Efficiency Vermont and VGS today held a press conference in Montpelier to promote the Button Up Vermont campaign, an effort to help Vermonters prepare their homes to maximize energy efficiency.

The Governor also announced a new online resource, which shares a comprehensive inventory of programs and tools to help Vermonters navigate winter heating needs, including financial assistance for low- and moderate-income households, weatherization and home improvement incentives and more. Vermonters can access this online inventory at www.vermont.gov/buttonupvt

“As we approach winter, it is important to let Vermonters know about the many resources available to make their homes more energy efficient, offset the higher energy prices we’re facing, and make upgrades to their homes,” said Governor Scott. “Weatherization, in particular, is truly a win-win, helping Vermonters keep more of what they earn, while also reducing carbon emissions. That’s why I proposed historic investments last session towards these initiatives, and I’m grateful for the support of so many community partners and the Legislature to secure this funding.”

"People are worried about being able to afford keeping their families warm this winter, and they need tools and resources to work with," said Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont. "Governor Scott and the Legislature recognized this when they allocated federal money to Vermont weatherization programs. As a result, moderate-income families can have 75 percent of a weatherization project covered, plus low- or no-cost financing to help projects fit into their monthly budgets. We’re grateful to Governor Scott for bringing attention to Button Up Vermont so people can easily find these resources and take action."

“Vermonters who button up their homes and businesses see a quick return on investment in the form of reduced energy usage, lower bills, and improved comfort,” said Neale Lunderville, CEO & President of VGS. “At VGS, we have 30 years of experience helping customers increase the efficiency of their homes. We’re committed to working with State leaders and our local partners to make energy efficiency as accessible and affordable as possible so more Vermonters can enjoy the comfort and savings of a weatherized home this heating season.”

The Button Up Vermont website lists dozens of resources available to Vermonters, from weatherization incentives to financial assistance. You can find more information at: https://www.vermont.gov/ButtonUpVT.

You can watch today’s press conference by clicking here.