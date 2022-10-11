Intermountain Healthcare Names Mandy Richards New Chief Nursing Executive

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, APRN, ACNS-BC, NEA-BC, has been named as the chief nursing executive (CNE) for Intermountain Healthcare and will serve as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team.

Richards has built a distinguished career in executive nursing, coming to Intermountain from Hartford HealthCare in Hartford, Connecticut where she has served as the executive vice president and chief nursing officer over the past two years. Before her time in Connecticut, she spent 15 years with Allina Health in Minneapolis, Minnesota where she served in ever-expanding leadership roles, and ultimately as the chief nursing officer for the health system. In her time with Allina, Richards served as the CNO and VP of Patient Care and VP of Clinical Operations for multiple hospitals within the system.

Richards completed a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia and a mini-MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis She also received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

“This is a pivotal leadership position for Intermountain,” said JP Valin, MD, chief clinical officer at Intermountain Healthcare. “Mandy’s expertise will support our continued focus on providing the best possible experience for our nurses. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Richards will join Intermountain on January 2, 2023.

Headquartered in Utah with locations in eight states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

