Troomy Nootropics Launches Line of All-Natural, Functional Mushroom Gummies

New line of mushroom-powered gummies targets creating quick natural health benefits in the daily routine.

/EIN News/ -- WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Southern California-based nootropics brand Troomy™ launches their highly anticipated line of adaptogenic mushroom gummies

Made with the highest-quality, triple-extracted mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps, Troomy™ Mushroom Gummies were consciously crafted to help reshape the daily routine while supporting a variety of vital health functions with an ultimate goal to help customers find their "True Me," (what Troomy™ Founder, Bryan Garrison, refers to as a person's "peak state of body and mind").

Adaptogenic mushrooms, or "functional" mushrooms, are considered superfoods linked to improving daily function with vitamins, fibers, and antioxidants. These functional mushrooms like Lion's Mane and Cordyceps have been used for centuries due to their nutrient-rich properties linked to supporting important bodily functions, including focus, sleep, relaxation, and more. Troomy™ Nootropics saw it was difficult for most consumers to get these mushrooms into their diet and decided to make them accessible, fun, and productive additions to the daily routine through gummies.

Formulated to help support a wide range of lifestyles and functional needs, Troomy™ Mushroom Gummies are available in a variety of super-powered mushroom blends and flavors:

Made to meet the highest level of quality standards, Troomy™ Mushroom Gummies are blended in the United States, using premium, triple-extracted, functional mushrooms and other organic ingredients. 

"We knew there was a difference-maker missing in our lives, and coffee just wasn't doing the trick anymore. After years of operating in the health and wellness space, we've found that functional mushrooms are the answer. Today, unlocking your 'True Me' embodies that change we need in more than just a product, but a lifestyle," says Garrison, "We wanted to create gummy nootropics that didn't replace coffee or energy drinks, but simply made your daily routine easier, consistent, and more productive. After countless hours spent in research and development to get our blends just right, we're proud to offer a premium quality product that we truly believe will help improve the lives of our customers."

Troomy™ Mushroom Gummies will be available to purchase online from the brand's online store, Troomy.com, beginning Oct. 11, 2022, and will ship to all states throughout the United States. 

To learn more and order online visit: https://troomy.com

Contact Information:
Aaron Cadena
Marketing Director
info@troomy.com
(866) 698-7666



Troomy Mushroom Gummies

Troomy Mushroom Gummies

