3Eye Technologies Earns HUBZone Certification from US Small Business Administration

Battle Creek, Michigan

3Eye Technologies earns official HUBZone Certification with ongoing investments in Battle Creek, Michigan

This certification is a formalization of 3Eye’s ESG program and our commitment to our local community - namely creating higher paying job opportunities and supporting economic growth in Battle Creek”
— Conor Macfarlane
BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Eye Technologies, a specialty distributor of software, cloud, and hardware solutions with a focus on mobility, identity and security announced today that is has been certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to participate in the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program.

The HUBZone program is intended to fuel small business growth in historically underutilized business zones to HUBZone-certified companies each year. The HUBZone program was authorized in 1997 as a part of the HUBZone Act of 1997.

“I am proud of the work our team put into getting 3Eye certified as a HUBZone business,” said Conor Macfarlane, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “This certification is a formalization of 3Eye’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program and our commitment to our local community - namely creating higher paying job opportunities and supporting economic growth in downtown Battle Creek, a historically underutilized business zone.”

“While HUBZone Certification will certainly position 3Eye Technologies for growth, the broader implications are just as important. A rising tide lifts all ships. Our goal is to leave a lasting social footprint. To do that, we offer full-time hourly positions at highly competitive wages. We offer a wonderful internship program, pointed at young Battle Creek locals. We are intentional about going the extra mile with benefits, including 16 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, 4 weeks paid vacation and opportunities to earn bonuses. 3Eye matches employee charitable contributions dollar for dollar and gives employees paid days off to volunteer for local environmental initiatives and social programs,” he adds.

About 3Eye Technologies
3Eye Technologies, a leading specialty IT distributor and solutions aggregator proudly based in Battle Creek, Michigan. 3Eye brings together innovative mobile computing, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies with world-class services. As a specialist technology distributor, we apply our insight, energy, and know-how to bring vendors and partners together to drive business.

