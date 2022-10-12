Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 24 of the Global Mapper Standard and Pro Software Development Kits
Providing developers with access to Global Mapper Pro functionality, the Blue Marble software development kits are updated to include new tools and features.
Pro users will benefit from improved Pixels to Points processing as we use this release to expand the SDK to match the performance and functionality of the desktop version of the application.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 24 Global Mapper® and Global Mapper Pro® Software Development Kits (SDKs). The updated SDKs include new features and updates mirroring the recently released desktop applications.
Both software development kits allow developers to utilize functionality from Global Mapper in their own applications and create custom toolbars and extensions for the latest versions of Global Mapper.
The standard version of the Global Mapper v24 SDK includes new functionality to run spatial script files via the SDK. It also features support for new file formats including SAR TIFF using complex phase/amplitude values, and 12D ASCII model files. Furthermore, the 3D display of 2D vector layers draped on terrain, features with transparency, and holes in areas have been significantly improved.
The Global Mapper Pro SDK offers all the new and enhanced features available in the standard version plus improved core Pixels to Points processing, which significantly speeds up the process on machines with NVIDIA GPUs. A new function, GM_LidarSmoothQuery, has also been added to this release, which enables the smoothing of a collection of lidar points all at once.
“SDK users who utilize Global Mapper’s 3D Viewer will appreciate all the visual improvements as part of this release,” said Sam Knight, Director of Product Management. “Pro users will benefit from improved Pixels to Points processing as we use this release to continue to expand the SDK to match the performance and functionality of the desktop version of the application.”
With opportunities to use the engine behind Global Mapper in custom applications and tools, the Blue Marble software development kits prove to be a valuable resource for organizations worldwide.
To download a trial of the Global Mapper SDK, visit the Blue Marble Geographics website bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-sdk. For any questions or to request a trial of the Global Mapper Pro SDK, please contact sales@bluemarblegeo.com.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
