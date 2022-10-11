LEARN WITH US LAUNCHES “TRANSFORMATIONAL THURSDAYS”

Learn With Us is an impact production that shares what we do at WFS, and who we do it for. It grants access and allows the viewer inside our world.

I am excited about this series because we get a closer look at the conditions faced by womxn of color across the state and the efforts led by womxn of color leaders under extraordinary circumstances.” — WFS Vice President, Programs and Series Moderator Christy Slater

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Foundation of the South exists to improve futures for womxn and girls of color in the South by supporting both womxn-of-color-led nonprofits who do the same and womxn-of-color entrepreneurs. The organization’s prevailing reason for its efforts is to build the health, wealth, and power of womxn and girls of color in the South. Women’s Foundation of the South is thrilled to announce Transformational Thursdays. Join us in October for Transformational Thursdays beginning Thursday, October 13th, and running through October 27th. We invite you to watch & wine episodes from our Learn With Us series featuring womxn of color leaders in Louisiana discussing advancing policy, organizing community, and speaking truth to power. Heading into November – when crucial elections will be held – we want to make sure that everyone understands the importance of power-building and advancing just policies from the ground up. In this series, you get to hear first-hand from those doing the work and making significant impact. Women’s Foundation of the South is determined to center and amplify the voices of Womxn of Color leaders who are making tremendous change in their communities, but all too often, do not get the shine when it comes to resourcing this important work.

Learn With Us is an impact production that we believe shares with our audiences and supporters what we do at WFS, and who we do it for. It grants access and allows the viewer inside our world. We hope as you watch you’ll feel the sense of urgency about our work, and we think you will be compelled to help when you hear some of the stories we share.

Programming will be facilitated through Zoom at 7pm Central.

Each series will begin with an overview about the Learn with Us Series from WFS, Vice President, Programs, and series moderator Christy Slater followed by the screening. Slater shares, “I am excited about this series because we get a closer look at the conditions faced by womxn of color across the state and the efforts led by womxn of color leaders under extraordinary circumstances. Their passion is palpable and their care and concern for the community is at the core of what they do. It is an absolute honor to bring their stories to you.”

Immediately following the screening WFS Founding President and CEO, Carmen James Randolph, will share more about the vision and mission of WFS and share ways you can get involved. “Women of color leaders consistently do the most with the very least resources -- including the fight for justice. These leaders show us that the stakes have never been higher.”

The first screening is the second impact video in a series on maternal mortality. It looks at advancing groundbreaking legislation at the state and local level. Joining Carmen, our founder and CEO, and Christy, our Vice President, Programs, are featured guests Kim Novod, Executive Director of Saul’s Light, Mary Schultheis, Executive Director of Crescent City Family Services, Victoria Williams, doula with Birthmark Doula Collective, and Shanika LeDuff, Founder of Labor and Love.

The second screening, the Power of Community Engagement, features leaders Mary Moran, Executive Director of Our Voice, Nuestra Voz; Lanor Curole, Tribal Administrator, United Houma Nation; and Cristi Rosales-Fajardo, CEO, El Pueblo NOLA, NOLA-Village. We can’t wait for you to hear all that our guests had to share during this conversation on power-building in their communities.

In the third episode, Speaking Truth to Power, Carmen and Christy, Vice President, Programs, feature Ashley Shelton, Executive Director, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Deon Haywood, Executive Director, Women With a Vision; and Barbara Waiters, Principal, BABSCO Group.

Women’s Foundation of the South chose the Watch & Wine theme for Transformational Thursdays so viewers could watch in a relaxed atmosphere - in the comfort of their homes. We hope that by joining in for Wine & Watch will allow people to fully take in the content, unencumbered by distractions or work obligations. These are serious times in which we are living, and we’ll do what it takes to spread the mission of WFS, protecting the health, wealth, and power of black womxn and girls across the south.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of womxn and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in womxn and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

