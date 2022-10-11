OPERA MISSISSIPPI OPENS SUBMISSIONS, ANNOUNCES JUDGES FOR 2022 JOHN ALEXANDER NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION
The judges for 2022 John Alexander National Vocal Competition are Kathryn Frady, Carroll Freeman, Franklyn Warfield, and Keith Wolfe-Hughes.
January 2022 Winners Performance from Cassidy Ewert, Soprano (2nd Place Musical Theatre ) at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS
January 2022 Winners Performance from Anthony Blatter, Baritone ( 1st Place Musical Theatre ) at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS
January 2022 Winners Performance from Keely Futterer, Soprano ( 1st Place Opera ) at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS
Opera Mississippi hosts annual Vocal Competition. Entries accepted until Nov. 1, 2022. Opera & musical theatre singing artists from 18 - 40 years eligible.
Interested individuals can view the competition requirements at their website. The application fee is $40 and can be found at https://www.operams.org/john-alexander-2022-application.
Eight finalists, chosen from the following divisions and categories, will be announced on Opera Mississippi’s website and social media pages in December 2022: Professional Artist Opera, Professional Artist Musical Theatre, Young Artist Opera, and Young Artist Musical Theatre. These finalists are invited to perform at the Future Stars of the Stage Winners’ Concert on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Duling Hall in Jackson, Mississippi.
Winners are also considered for roles in upcoming Opera Mississippi productions. Cash prizes and placement will be announced and awarded at the Future Stars of the Stage concert with housing and travel to and from Jackson covered by Opera Mississippi. The four 1st place prizes will be $1200 each and the four 2nd place prizes will be $900 each.
Each year, Opera Mississippi receives approximately 400 applications from around the United States from incredibly talented singers. The annual competition provides an opportunity for singers to be heard by important industry professionals. This year, judges include Performer and Senior Manager of Theatrical Casting for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Franklyn Warfield; General Director of Opera Birmingham, Keith Wolfe-Hughes; Founding Executive Artistic Director of Marble City Opera and the General Director of Opéra Louisiane, Kathryn Frady; and stage director, conductor, educator, producer and tenor, Carroll Freeman.
The competition is named in memory of famed operatic tenor and Mississippi native, John Alexander, whose illustrious career took him from Meridian to performing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he sang with that company every year between 1961 and 1987.
This competition and concert event is graciously sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation.
For more information, visit operams.org.
