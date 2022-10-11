Lane reduction on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a lane reduction on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate repairs during the following period:

Saturday, October 15 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, there will be a lane reduction but vehicular traffic will continue in both directions. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.



SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada