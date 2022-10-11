KR Architecture & Interiors names Natalia Dengra to position of Architectural Designer

Natalia Dengra

Jersey City, NJ resident and native of Argentina joins MA firm to assist in designing and preparing architectural plans for the growing firm's many projects

With more than seven years experience working on residential, commercial, educational and healthcare projects in Argentina, the UK and in the US, Natalia will be a tremendous addition to our firm. ” — Krista Manna, owner, KR Architecture & Interiors

ABINGTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KR Architecture & Interiors (www.krarch.com), an Abington, MA-based architectural firm, announced today that Natalia Dengra of Jersey City, NJ, has joined the professional team in the position of Architectural Designer.

In this role, she will work with KR Architecture & Interiors owner Krista Manna on designing and preparing architectural plans for the firm’s many projects.

A native of Argentina, Natalia Dengra earned her degree in architecture from the University of Mendoza, where her five-year program of studies included a thesis, “Sustainable Actions for Educational Buildings.”

Her experience includes residential work, healthcare, and educational design, among other disciplines. Her previous firms include Handel Architects, SOM, and Mancini Duffy, all in the greater New York City area. Her work included a residential tower with 414 units on 30 stories, a construction design set for the Waldorf Astoria Hotel’s bathroom and door packages, and the repurposing of a 190,000 square foot, seven story warehouse into an office building.

Dengra’s architectural experience also includes time in London at Reddy Architecture, where her work included both residential and office design. She also worked at Newman Architects in New Haven, CT, and after graduating from college, Roberto Botti & Associates in Argentina.

In her spare time she enjoys traveling, photography, and spending time with her son. She is an enthusiast of passive-house and green buildings. When she can, she returns to Argentina to visit her many family members who live there.

Krista Manna, owner of KR Architecture & Interiors, said, “We are delighted to welcome Natalia to our team. With more than seven years experience working on residential, commercial, educational and healthcare projects in Argentina, the UK and here in the United States, she will be a tremendous addition to our growing firm. Natalia’s contributions will be of tremendous value to all of us.”

About KR Architecture & Interiors

KR Architecture & Interiors was founded in 2017. Since its inception, the firm has designed and constructed projects over the South Shore and beyond, with a focus on creating and modifying spaces so that the homeowners can live and work more fully. Manna founded KR Architecture & Interiors with a goal of serving the needs of residents and businesses throughout the region. She earned her Bachelor in Architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She additionally owns a firm, KR Builders, LLC in Abington, which restores and sells residential properties.

Manna has over 15 years of experience in the design industry including residential, corporate interiors, Tech, & retail. Included in her design career was helping to design for clients such as Google, Bank of America, TD Bank, Pearson Education, Drexel & Binghamton University, etc. As a teenager she helped her grandfather construct houses in Delmar, NY, which is where she started her passion for home design. KR Architecture & Interiors has offices in Abington, MA. For more information please call (339) 469-7040 or email Krista.manna@krarch.com.



