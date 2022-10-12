The Emanuel Firm Provides Nursing Home Abuse Attorney in Orlando
The Emanuel Firm helps people take action against abuse in nursing homes by getting justice for them through the legal system.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Center on Elder Abuse and the American Association for Justice, nursing home abuse and neglect occur in 1 out of every three nursing homes in the United States. Out of the 1.4 million residents living in nursing homes around the country, 10 percent will become victims of physical or emotional abuse and neglect during their stay. Taking legal action against the nursing home may be overwhelming, but it is worth knowing that people living in such organizations have rights. The Emanuel Firm, a nursing home abuse practice with experience, can hold responsible parties liable for their actions and recover compensation for physical injuries and emotional trauma.
While most nursing homes provide quality care, some do not meet basic standards. Families need to be aware of the signs of abuse and neglect their loved ones might face in such institutions. Unfortunately, these incidents are common, and many people are unaware of their legal rights. When a resident suffers abuse or neglect in a nursing home facility, families should hire a nursing home abuse lawyer from a law practice such as the Emanuel Firm in Orlando. They can conduct an immediate investigation—while key evidence is still available. The lawyer can also file subpoenas to obtain evidence that is being withheld. Perhaps most importantly, the attorney will know the types of evidence needed to strengthen their client’s claim.
Physical nursing home abuse usually results in bodily harm or injuries to the victim. Common signs of physical abuse include cuts and bruises, facial lacerations, fractured or broken bones, head, and neck injuries, dislocated hips, and leg and foot injuries. Such injuries are often caused by getting slapped, punched, kicked, pushed, or shoved into objects or physically restrained by straps or ties. Physical abuse may be perpetrated by nursing home staff and caretakers, as well as other residents in the nursing home facility. The nursing home is a business whose primary goal is to make money. They are not going to be transparent about any incidents of abuse or neglect that occur within their facility. Instead, the home will do everything possible to cover up these incidents. Covering up is common, which is why it is so vital for families to have a nursing home abuse attorney on their side. Specialist nursing home abuse attorney at the Emanuel Firm has dealt with many cases and has expert knowledge on the subject.
Owned and established by Charles E. Emanuel, Jr, the Emanuel Firm P.A. offers legal services in various areas, including personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, family law, criminal law, and business litigation. Charles E. Emanuel, Jr. has over 11 years of combined leadership and legal experience. He is a former NFL football player for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a rising star in the legal field, Mr. Emanuel has excelled both as a litigator and in settlement negotiations, having been involved with successfully producing multi-million-dollar results for his clients.
