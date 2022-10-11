Konica Minolta Launches Video Security Solutions (VSS)

Expands Strategic Partnership with MOBOTIX

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the launch of FORXAI Video Security Solution (VSS), an offering that includes its FORXAI Video Security Solution for Intelligent Surveillance and point-of-entry solution FORXAI Video Security Solution for Secure Access. In support of this, Konica Minolta will build on its long-standing technology partnership with MOBOTIX, strengthening the cooperation and support between the two companies. Joint logistic centers will support faster accessibility as well as a larger supply of high-end video technology solutions reaching locations in North, Central and South America.



The global VSS market is forecasted to be valued at $32.37 billion USD by 2025, according to NOVAIRA INSIGHTS. A CAGR of 15% is expected for intelligent edge analytics combined with cloud services, both core strengths of Konica Minolta and MOBOTIX. Businesses need smart security solutions to protect their assets, staff and operations, and customers are looking to leverage IoT features built into cameras to safeguard against potential threats and liabilities.

Konica Minolta’s FORXAI Video Security Solution provides a comprehensive end-to-end offering that helps organizations analyze processes, situations and behavior through features like motion/PPE detection, facial recognition, object tracking and two-way alerting. The unique, decentralized software-driven solution offers unparalleled security systems that not only collect data, but also analyze and convert it into valuable, actionable information for a greater degree of intelligence. Businesses can more effectively defuse highly dangerous situations and reduce liability with better video surveillance and real-time alerts.

“Konica Minolta Canada’s launch of MOBOTIX Video Security Solutions (VSS) is an exciting step forward in our partnership with MOBOTIX. One of our most vital strategic pillars is our VSS strategy, which has immense potential to drive growth,” said Mike Vrionis, National Manager DX Initiatives, Konica Minolta Canada. “The VSS offering will allow us to take security to a whole new level and safeguard our clients across all industries.”

"To understand the importance of this partnership, you have to move away from the concept of traditional video surveillance. In recent years, the needs of end-users have changed significantly. The new demand for video surveillance goes far beyond the concept of security. A smart solution by today’s standards should meet the highest cybersecurity and privacy standards, such as the US NDAA requirements, and provide end-users with a tangible return on investment," said Thomas Lausten, CEO, MOBOTIX. “We focus on how video can meet customers’ requirements for video analysis. It's no longer just about managing security, but managing and analyzing data, information and everything related to it as quickly as possible. In this way, we are moving successfully into the future with our strong partners, such as Konica Minolta.”

Visit Konica Minolta’s VSS offerings website for more information.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 15 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

About MOBOTIX AG

MOBOTIX is a leading solution provider of high-quality, intelligent IP video systems including video analysis software. Over the years, MOBOTIX has set new standards in innovative video surveillance technology and launched decentralized solutions backed by the highest levels of cybersecurity and GDPR compliance. MOBOTIX was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Langmeil, Germany, where the company maintains its research and development and "Made in Germany" production facilities. Additional offices are located in New York, Dubai, Sydney, Paris and Madrid. Every day, customers all over the world rely on the durability and reliability of the hardware and software components of MOBOTIX systems, placing particular emphasis on flexibility, integrated intelligence and maximum data security. Industry, retail, logistics and healthcare are just a few of the numerous vertical sectors in which MOBOTIX solutions support end-users' activities. Through established technology partnerships, also on an international level, the MOBOTIX open platform integrates new applications based on the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning.

