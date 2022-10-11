Actual SEO Media, Inc. Opens Seventh Location Before 10-Year Anniversary

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Actual SEO Media, Inc. strives to help their clients increase online visibility for their businesses. Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. establishes a seventh branch as a relief valve for exponential growth.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After only nine years on the Houston SEO scene, Actual SEO Media, Inc. announced that it opened its seventh branch in the Spring of 2022. Having maintained rapid, consistent growth since the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEO company seeks to expand to accommodate its growing client base and its in-house employees. Although Actual SEO Media, Inc. intends to continue providing its trademark digital marketing services at its new location, the company aims to empower more small businesses throughout Houston's Tomball and Cypress areas. Opened in May of 2022, Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s newest location marks the company's latest milestone on the path to its 10th anniversary.



Adapting to Astonishing Growth in the Wake of a Global Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption of global affairs, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has enjoyed consistent, healthy growth since March 2020. In fact, the company managed to maintain a net increase in revenue throughout the pandemic while many other small businesses struggled to stay afloat. Despite many companies transitioning to remote work during this period, Actual SEO Media, Inc. partially attributes its economic resilience to its team of in-house talent. By keeping a centralized workforce, the Houston SEO company maintained a high degree of adaptability, tight-knit collaboration, and fast turnaround times.

Today, Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s unwavering growth has prompted the company to expand yet again. With six locations throughout Houston, the company is opening its seventh to accommodate a growing client base and reach a greater number of local businesses. Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced so many people to stop shopping in-person, smaller companies have begun to realize the advantages of leveraging their online presence to sell to their audiences. With the ever-growing necessity for companies to develop robust digital marketing strategies, Actual SEO Media, Inc. is poised to help local businesses expand their presence across multiple digital platforms.



Making Room for In-House Talent

Digital marketing requires a multifaceted approach across many different platforms. As a company specializing in Search Engine Optimization (or "SEO"), Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s primary objective is to help its clients improve and expand their presence on the web. To accomplish this, the company employs professionals with diverse, unique skill sets who collaborate closely on a daily basis. Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s workforce comprises content writers, web developers, SEO specialists, and social media experts who provide unique value to the team.

In addition to maintaining a well-rounded workforce, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has maintained its in-person work environment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the company has reaped the benefits of a highly adaptable workforce and fast, efficient communication across all departments. While outsourcing labor has become commonplace in many industries, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has benefited significantly from handling its business in-house.

While Actual SEO Media, Inc. is expanding its offices to accommodate a growing clientele, the company also hopes to create more space for its employees. Since the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has more than doubled its team member count. As a result, the company's consistent growth partially results from greater productivity and faster turnaround times. With its seventh branch opening in May, Actual SEO Media, Inc. expects to continue growing and expanding its network.



Empowering Local Companies to Harness Google's Ranking System

Once its new location in Tomball is up and running, Actual SEO Media, Inc. aims to help the area's small businesses further develop their presence on the internet. Using SEO techniques, Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps its clients achieve greater web visibility by optimizing their websites for Google's ranking algorithm. Over time, these websites generate more traffic from visitors, enabling them to appear higher in Google's search results. By employing white-hat SEO techniques, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers smaller businesses to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape.

One way that Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps its clients generate more traffic is through PPC advertising. PPC stands for "pay-per-click" and is a form of advertising that allows businesses to buy ad space on Google. In exchange for a high ranking in Google's search results, the company must pay a fee each time someone clicks on their ads. However, Actual SEO Media, Inc. uses various tactics to ensure that its clients pay as little per click as possible.



Helping Small Businesses Advertise in the Digital Marketplace

Additionally, Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps its customers utilize Google My Business to manage their Google Business Profiles. A Google Business Profile is a listing that any company can post on Google to advertise their business. Creating a Google My Business account gives companies ownership and control over their Google Business Profiles. However, it's not uncommon for smaller companies without much SEO experience to unintentionally violate Google's Business Profile guidelines, resulting in a suspended profile.

To ensure adherence to Google's guidelines, Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps create and manage its clients' Google Business Profiles. As a result, these small businesses can promote their companies more efficiently and even monitor traffic on their websites. Additionally, a well-maintained Google My Business account enables customers to gain insights about their site visitors and interact with past and potential customers. As a growing business itself, Actual SEO Media, Inc. hopes to guide other companies toward success amidst an ever-changing digital landscape.



Streamlining Content for Maximum Engagement

Another way for companies to generate more online traffic is to create content that motivates site visitors to return. Businesses that make content that users find relevant and useful are more likely to retain those users and even attract new potential customers. Therefore, writing engaging content plays a critical role in any company's digital marketing strategy. Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps local businesses refine their websites' content to promote faster online growth and a higher search ranking on Google.

Utilizing a team of content writers from various professional and educational backgrounds, Actual SEO Media, Inc. writes blog posts, webpages, keyword articles, and more for its clients. In fact, keyword articles are one of the Houston SEO company's specialties. For each of its clients, Actual SEO Media, Inc. determines which relevant keywords users are typing into Google most frequently. Then, its writing team creates articles that each center around a given keyword. By posting these keyword articles on a client's website, Actual SEO Media, Inc. effectively boosts the site's relevance according to Google's search algorithm, thereby increasing its ranking.



Laying the Foundations for Functional, Optimized Websites

Establishing an online presence is especially crucial for small businesses in an increasingly digital world. For companies that hope to survive in the age of online shopping, having a website is the bare minimum requirement. However, building a website that is both useable and SEO-friendly is critical for generating organic traffic and attracting more customers online.

In addition to helping businesses market their services more effectively, Actual SEO Media, Inc. designs its clients' websites for long-term success. Increasing organic website traffic depends on several factors: the website's speed, its structure, and its content, among others. Although many up-and-coming businesses have developed airtight business models, they often lack the knowledge or experience to reap the full benefits of a strong website. With its new branch opening in May of 2022, Actual SEO Media, Inc. is eager to support more local businesses through SEO-friendly web development.



Bringing SEO Services to Tomball and Cypress

While Actual SEO Media, Inc. already has six branches throughout the greater Houston area, its seventh branch marks a first for the company. Instead of renting office space on a month-to-month basis, Actual SEO Media, Inc. opted to purchase a standalone building that will now serve as the company's Tomball-Cypress hub. As a result, the growing Houston company will have complete control over its new branch, allowing its owners to create an ideal workspace for their employees.

While Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s new Tomball branch will pave the way for new opportunities, the company also aims to help the area's smaller companies stimulate their online growth and reach more customers. By empowering more local businesses to thrive in a fast-paced, digital world, Actual SEO Media, Inc. intends to help its clients position themselves for success in a post-pandemic market that has left many behind.

As a leading SEO company in Houston, TX, Actual SEO Media, Inc. uses various techniques to help its clients expand their online presence. Harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company empowers its clients to market their services more effectively and achieve greater visibility on the web. For more information, contact Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s main office at (832) 834-0661 or by email at: info@actualseomedia.com.

Houston SEO Consultant